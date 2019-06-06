Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are one step closer to tying the knot!

The season 13 Bachelorette star and her husband-to-be recently checked an exciting item off of their wedding to-do list. Shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the soon-to-be married couple took engagement photos, captured by photographer Clane Gessel, throughout New York City.

In the first look for the romantic photo shoot, the pair kept it casual with T-shirts; Lindsay, 34, wore white and Abasolo, 39, sported grey.

For their second look, the duo went with a more formal — and colorful! — look.

Bride-to-be Lindsay donned a floor-length, sleeveless orange gown, which she accessorized with heels and her stunning diamond sparkler.

As for her fiancé, Abasolo kept it classy in a navy, pinstripe jacket and pants, which he paired with a white dress shirt and brown dress shoes.

The reality TV couple was all smiles as they posed for the romantic snapshots, which featured them holding hands, staring into each other’s eyes, and Abasolo sweetly kissing the top of Lindsay’s head.

Just weeks ago, Lindsay and Abasolo — who are getting married in August in a “destination wedding” — picked out their wedding bands.

“It was exciting [picking out the rings],” Lindsay, who got engaged to Abasalo on the finale of their season in 2017, told PEOPLE. “They signify our love and commitment to each other.”

The couple, who live together in Miami, visited legendary jeweler Neil Lane (he designed Lindsay’s 3-carat engagement ring) in Los Angeles to make their selection.

“I knew which ring I wanted the second Neil took out the display,” said Abasalo. “It just stuck out right away and I immediately went with my gut. On the other hand, Rachel wanted to try on every ring in the store!”

Said Lindsay: “I went in knowing exactly what I wanted but then Neil Lane made it extremely difficult for me and I wanted everything.”

Ultimately, “I went with a more classic band,” said Abasalo. “I’m quick and simple. You can’t go wrong with that. Rachel likes more of the flashier, bold statement rings.”

Lindsay agreed: “I knew I wanted it to stand out alone from my engagement ring. I wanted it to make a statement that says this is forever so you can’t downplay that!”

Now, the pair is counting down the days until they are husband and wife.

“I feel like it hasn’t hit me all the way yet,” said Abasalo. “Getting everything ready is probably the most stressful part of the whole process, but I think that on the day of the wedding a calm happiness will set in and we’ll be ready to have the time of our lives and celebrate our love with all our loved ones.”

Added Lindsay: “I feel great about the upcoming wedding. I am excited to make this official, excited to call Bryan my husband, and excited to put a ring on his finger. We are blessed to have so many important friends and family in our lives and we can’t wait to be surrounded by them on this special day.”