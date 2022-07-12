The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Shockingly Cancel Their First Rose Ceremony

This post contains spoilers from Monday's premiere of The Bachelorette.

Clayton Echard's former finalists took the lead as the Bachelorettes and finally began meeting their 32 potential suitors on Monday's season 19 premiere.

Ahead of the men's arrivals, Gabby, 31, wondered if they would come in "with an attitude of... who they aligned with more watching our journey."

Rachel, 26, concurred, telling her costar, "Dating the same guys is definitely going to be challenging."

MEET THE MEN

Technology executive Zach, 25, pulled up to the Bachelor Mansion first. "This is so exciting," he told Gabby and Rachel. "I must say, you two look absolutely phenomenal. I feel like the luckiest guy to be here."

Gabby and Rachel agreed that Zach was cute.

Investment banker Jason, 30, came out next. "There's something I've got to get off my chest," he began. "I've got something in common with Clayton. I'm in love with three women: my mom, my sister and my dog."

RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Aven, a 28-year-old sales executive, told Gabby he wanted to do right by her grandfather and informed Rachel that he didn't want to get on her dad Tony's bad side. Gabby gave his entrance two thumbs up.

Software developer Jordan, 35, brought headphones to cover one woman's ears while he talked to the other. Pharmaceutical salesman Michael, 32, followed up, and then came mentality coach Chris, 30.

Personal trainer Mario, 30, danced his way over to the Bachelorettes and advertising executive Ethan, 27, juggled.

"Clearly I'm not good at juggling to two women," he joked to Gabby and Rachel. "However, I promise you I could be quite the catch."

College football coach Kirk, 29, gave a motivational speech and videographer Logan, 26, rolled up with two chicks.

"I figured I should practice hanging out with a couple of cool chicks all the time," Logan said before handing the tiny animals over to Gabby and Rachel.

LOGAN, RACHEL RECCHIA Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Life coach Quincey a.k.a. Prince, 25, told Gabby and Rachel that he hadn't had sex in a year and a half.

Hayden kicked off a round of Clayton references that the women didn't want to hear. "My name's Hayden and I know that does sound a lot like Clayton, but I'm going to be differently because I'm going to be thinking with this head and not that one," the leisure executive, 29, said, referring to his brain and his crotch, respectively.

Gabby later told the cameras, "He makes a nod to Clayton and it is pretty funny, but this is the beginning of our new journey so it's just the wrong time for it."

Then investment director Ryan, 36, showed up dressed as a clown and said, "I am not Clayton."

"These guys keep bringing up Clayton and I think Gabby and I are okay with not hearing Clayton's name again tonight," Rachel said in an on-camera interview.

With that said, a choir of children started singing "Clayton sucks" and performed an original song about how the recent Bachelor really missed out by dumping Gabby and Rachel. All this was done to introduce wedding photographer Alec, 27. Rachel called his entrance "the most creative entrance so far."

Meatball enthusiast James, 25, brought a giant meatball sub for the Bachelorettes, while physical therapist Justin B., 32, arrived barefoot and bartender Brandan, 23, showed up in a morph suit.

TINO, GABBY WINDEY, RACHEL RECCHIA Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Magician Roby, 33, performed a trick where he turned a playing card into a watch before English teacher John, 26, messed up Rachel and Gabby's names.

General contractor Tino, 28, pulled in on a forklift. "You two looking forking gorgeous," he told Gabby and Rachel.

Rachel told Gabby, "He's my type."

Jacob rode in shirtless on a horse. "I know this looks like a cover to a romantic novel, but I'm only here for a happy ending," the mortgage broker, 27, declared.

JAKE, GABBY WINDEY, RACHEL RECCHIA Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Self-proclaimed "Crypto guy" Termayne, 28, and shipping executive Matt, 25, later joined the group, as well as grad student Spencer, 27.

Spencer showed up with chairs for Gabby and Rachel to sit in and get off their feet. "I think Spencer's really cute and he has great style," Gabby told the cameras. "I hope Rachel's not into him because I want to get to know him."

Electrical engineer Nate, 33, presented a pillow with Gabby and Rachel's faces on it, just as Gabby had done for Clayton. Drag racer Jordan told Rachel and Gabby he was "used to some wild and crazy rides" and real estate agent Erich, 29, had them tie his tie.

FIRST COCKTAIL PARTY

Once all 32 men had arrived, host Jesse Palmer ushered Gabby and Rachel into the cocktail party. Rachel kicked it off by saying, "We are both so excited to be here."

Gabby added, "We just want to say thank you so much. We know how much of a sacrifice it is to be here."

Roby pulled Gabby and Rachel and did another magic trick for them. "I am so nervous," he admitted. Twins Joey and Justin also introduced themselves and wanted to explain to Gabby and Rachel how their personalities differed.

"I feel like I can't build a very strong bond with either of the twins," Gabby said in an on-camera interview.

JOEY, JUSTIN Y Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Then Gabby and Rachel split off to have their own one-on-one conversations with the men. Gabby talked to Ryan, who taught her the unique Boston way of speaking, and Rachel chatted with Hayden, who gave her a belated birthday card.

"Hayden is so cute," Rachel told the cameras. "He really went out of his way to let me know that he's interested in me."

Gabby proceeded to get to know Jacob and the traits he looked for in a woman. "He's great," Gabby said in an on-camera interview. "He came to our conversation very intentional, which is nice. But he is way more shy than I thought."

Jordan showed Rachel an actual race car and suggested flight instructor Rachel could show him how a plane works one day. Rachel thought their conversation went well, but couldn't believe that Jordan didn't kiss her.

Meanwhile, Gabby shared her first kiss with Mario. "He's kind of giving me butterflies," she told the cameras.

MARIO, GABBY WINDEY Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Rachel headed to the stairs with Tino and she complimented him on his entrance. "I came to make you laugh," he said. Then Rachel and Tino had their first kiss.

"Tino is definitely the romantic connection I've been hoping to have," Rachel told the cameras.

Gabby and Rachel then touched base about how their nights had unfolded so far. "Now I kind of understand how you can have feelings for multiple people," Gabby said, referring to Clayton's predicament last season.

Jesse, 43, put the first impression roses on the table and Rachel grabbed hers to offer to Tino. "I really look forward to getting to know you more," Rachel told Tino before they kissed again.

Gabby gave her first impression rose to Mario and they kissed again, too.

ROSE CEREMONY

Gabby and Rachel had more roses to give out, so Jesse invited everyone to the season's first rose ceremony. But before it could start, Gabby and Rachel pulled Roby and the twins.

"We've kind of come to the decision that there might not be a connection there for us," Rachel told all three of them on her and Gabby's behalf.

When the Bachelorettes rejoined the group, they explained that they sent Roby, Justin and Joey home after talking to them earlier in the night. Gabby and Rachel lamented that they didn't get time to talk with all of the men, though.

Back Row: Logan, Chris, Erich, Roby, Nate, Jason Second To Back Row: Colin, Spencer, Jacob, Brandan, Jordan H, Johnny, Zach, Justin Y, Joey Third Row: Ryan, Quincey, Termayne, Kirk, Aven, Tino, John, Michael Front Row: James, Hayden, Alec, Jordan V, Matt, Ethan, Mario, Tyler, Justin B. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Tonight, we felt like we didn't have enough time to really get to know you all and that would be doing ourself and you all a disservice," Gabby said. "So we are asking you to move forward with us and cancel the rose ceremony tonight."

With that, a total of 29 men were invited to move on to the following week. "For those of you we didn't speak with tonight, we look forward to getting to know you better next week," Rachel told the remaining guys.