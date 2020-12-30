The Bachelorette's Mikey Tenerelli Is Engaged to Kate Wood: 'Best Day of My Life!'
Mikey Tenerelli competed on Desiree Hartsock Siegfried's season 9 of The Bachelorette before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise season 2
Another former Bachelor Nation contestant has found the love of his life!
Mikey Tenerelli, who competed on Desiree Hartsock Siegfried's season 9 of The Bachelorette before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise season 2, is engaged to girlfriend Kate Wood.
The CrossFit enthusiast announced the exciting news on Instagram this week, sharing a photo of the couple standing in the snow at Nub's Nob in Michigan.
"The future Mr. and Mrs. Tenerelli!!! Best day of my life! 💎❤️" he captioned the photo, in which Wood showcases her diamond ring.
In September, Tenerelli celebrated Wood's birthday with a loving tribute.
"Happy bday to my partner in crime, I love you! ❤️" he wrote alongside a snap of the couple.
Wood commented, "I love youuu!!! 🔥🔥."
A year prior, he called Wood his "beauty queen" in a September 2019 post. "Happy birthday to my beauty queen! 👑❤️ I love you!" wrote Tenerelli.
Months prior, Tenerelli and Wood celebrated Valentine's Day together, with the groom-to-be sharing a cuddly photo of the two.
"Happy Valentines Day 💕🌹 to the one and only, my world, my love!" he said.
His engagement comes after two fellow members of Bachelor Nation each got down on one knee. On Dec. 19, Marquel Martin popped the question to his longtime love, Kari Kaisner, and nearly a week later, Jordan Kimball asked to spend forever with his girlfriend, Christina Creedon, on Christmas Eve.