Mikey Tenerelli competed on Desiree Hartsock Siegfried's season 9 of The Bachelorette before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise season 2

The Bachelorette 's Mikey Tenerelli Is Engaged to Kate Wood: 'Best Day of My Life!'

Another former Bachelor Nation contestant has found the love of his life!

The CrossFit enthusiast announced the exciting news on Instagram this week, sharing a photo of the couple standing in the snow at Nub's Nob in Michigan.

"The future Mr. and Mrs. Tenerelli!!! Best day of my life! 💎❤️" he captioned the photo, in which Wood showcases her diamond ring.

In September, Tenerelli celebrated Wood's birthday with a loving tribute.

"Happy bday to my partner in crime, I love you! ❤️" he wrote alongside a snap of the couple.

Image zoom Mikey Tenerelli and Kate Wood | Credit: Mikey Tenerelli/Instagram

Wood commented, "I love youuu!!! 🔥🔥."

A year prior, he called Wood his "beauty queen" in a September 2019 post. "Happy birthday to my beauty queen! 👑❤️ I love you!" wrote Tenerelli.

Months prior, Tenerelli and Wood celebrated Valentine's Day together, with the groom-to-be sharing a cuddly photo of the two.

Image zoom Kate Wood and Mikey Tenerelli | Credit: Mikey Tenerelli/Instagram

"Happy Valentines Day 💕🌹 to the one and only, my world, my love!" he said.