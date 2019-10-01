The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Says Demi Lovato Made the First Move and 'Kisses Really Well'

Time to get excited, Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato shippers!

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 31, was a recent guest on iHeart Radio’s Almost Famous podcast, hosted by Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, and revealed that not only have he and the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer been going on dates — but they’ve also kissed.

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Johnson told Iaconetti when she questioned him about his relationship with the pop star. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me.”

“And, uh, she kisses really well,” he added, much to the excitement of hosts Iaconetti, 31, and Higgins, 30.

“I’m getting to know her for her,” Johnson went on. After Iaconetti asked how he felt about Lovato, 27, making the first move, he said, “For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

Lovato first made her crush on Johnson known at the very beginning of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, sharing her thoughts on her Instagram Story as she watched and continuing to do so throughout the season and after Johnson was booted off the show.

Johnson’s comments come not long after he told former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he thinks Lovato is “amazing.”

“She’s incredibly humble,” he said. “When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real s—. Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she’s just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person.”

“My status of the relationship with Demi and I are that we are two people exploring each other,” he added.

However, while Johnson and Lovato’s relationship seems to be going well, the San Antonio, Texas, portfolio manager revealed on the Almost Famous podcast that he’s not the biggest fan of dating in the spotlight.

“To be perfectly honest, I personally don’t like it,” he said when Higgins asked him how it feels for so many people to be invested in his dating life. “I am very private with my relationships, like, straight up.”

That being said, Johnson said that he knows it comes with being in the spotlight.

“But I mean I’m in this [public] eye, she’s been in this light, and that’s why I said she’s so humble, and I think the world of her because like, she’s been able to have to deal with this crap like I can’t even imagine from her perspective,” he said. “I personally don’t care to talk about, you know, what I do behind closed doors. I’m a gentleman, I’m not going to kiss and tell.”

Johnson said that it comes down to a fear of what people might say if he and Lovato end up not working out.

“It scares me, honestly,” he said. “What scares me about it is that if Demi and I were not to become boyfriend/girlfriend, right, how would people perceive that? Which honestly, I shouldn’t give two s—s about it, right? No disrespect to people that, you know, follow us. But it scares me for that reason.”

“Being quite transparent, she’s a woman that I treat like a regular individual,” he continued. “I’m a man that she treats like a regular man. And we do like each other and we are getting to know each other, but what if it were not meant to be? People would speculate, oh, this, that, and the third. So, I would rather not have that.”