The Bachelorette's Michelle Young Says Wedding Plans with Nayte Olukoya Are 'Picking Up Speed'

Now that their Bachelorette journey is over, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, who got engaged on the Dec. 21 season finale, are more than ready for the next chapter.

"We're so excited to start our life together," Young, 28, tells PEOPLE.

"The show only lasts so long. Now it's done and we're just two people madly in love, going down the road," Olukoya, 27, adds.

And that road is leading to a wedding, soon.

"The planning is picking up speed," says Young. "No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that's not us. We're like, cool, you're my person, I'm your person. We're ready!"

Olukoya, who says his mom is hoping for a wedding in Scotland, is planning a move to Young's native Minnesota.

"I'm looking forward to packing up and seeing what Minnesota is like," he says. "I'm all in. And I'm excited! We are both leaning towards a summertime wedding."

After that?

"We want 10 kids," Young says with a laugh. "I'm kidding, but I do want him to myself for a little bit."