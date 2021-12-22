"Nayte and I always had an undeniable connection," Michelle Young, who got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette, tells PEOPLE

The Bachelorette's Michelle Young Says She Falls 'More in Love Every Day' with Fiancé Nayte Olukoya

It's been two months since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette — and they're as blissful as ever.

"I fall more in love every day," Young, 28, tells PEOPLE. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya, 27, adds: "It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"

From the beginning, "Nayte and I always had an undeniable connection," says Young. "I thought, 'I'm in trouble!' But even when I was falling in love, I wanted to make sure it wasn't infatuation."

And Olukoya admits that group dates weren't exactly in his comfort zone — and initially prevented him from opening up.

"I suck at expressing myself," he says with a laugh. "And it's an unnatural environment. But the best thing I could do was just focus on Michelle."

When it came to a proposal, "it was the best-case scenario, but it was also terrifying," he says. "I had a conversation with Michelle and I was like, I want you to know I'm scared.' But at the end of the day, I've never been so aligned with how I feel about somebody. When I closed my eyes and thought about the future, I saw her next to me. So I was very confident and comfortable to get down on one knee. And I'm so glad she said yes!"

Since the engagement, the couple has filled their days with "dancing, singing and goofing around," and serious talks about their future together.

"You can have all these passionate moments but when you get into the real world, are you a person who's going to stick in and hold on and work through things?" Young says. "That's when I truly understood the depth of Nayte. He said love changes, but it doesn't mean you love each other any less."