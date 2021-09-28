The Bachelorette: 'Alarming' Discovery Made About 1 of Michelle Young's Contestants in Sneak Peek

It appears that the upcoming season of The Bachelorette gets off to a dramatic start.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Michelle Young's season of the ABC series, premiering Oct. 19, the new contestants roll up in their signature limos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You're obviously my favorite teacher," one suitor, dressed in an apple costume for the 28-year-old school teacher, says in the clip. "I'm just trying to be the apple of your eye."

"Oh, I love it," replies Michelle, 28.

"I'm ready to find my person," adds the reality star, who was the runner-up on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette Credit: ABC

But it soon becomes clear that one of Michelle's prospects isn't who he claimed to be.

"We found something that was actually really alarming," says former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, who is co-hosting the season alongside fellow alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"Oh my God," Michelle reacts.

"Someone is planning out their every move," Tayshia adds as the camera pans to a number of folders filled with papers.

"Trust was broken," one of the new suitors says to the larger group, while another comments, "It seems like there's a rat in our midst."

MICHELLE YOUNG Credit: ABC/Sami Drasin

Michelle was announced alongside Katie Thurston as the franchise's new Bachelorettes in March. Katie's journey to finding love, which aired this summer, concluded with her engagement to finalist Blake Moynes.

Michelle, meanwhile, has previously said she's "ready" to step into the role.

"I really do think this process works," she said during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special in March. "When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."