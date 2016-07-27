The Bachelorette: Men Tell All – What You Didn't See!

Near the end of every season of The Bachelorette, ousted suitors gather at Men Tell All to reflect and reminisce on the season – and more than not, get into a verbal sparring match or two.

Tuesday night’s Men Tell All was more like The Chad Show, or The Chad Diaries, Continued.

The carnivorous fitness fanatic dissed JoJo Fletcher‘s final two suitors, Jordan Rodgers and Robby Hayes (to her face!), bickered with fellow former housemate Grant Kemp nearly came to blows with Nick Benvenutti.

Even juicier confrontations and jabs happened off camera – and PEOPLE was your eyes and ears behind the scenes.

Bachelor in Paradise Blunder?

During one commercial break, Johnson, 28, who will join the Paradise cast this season, leaned over to host Chris Harrison and said, “I want to apologize about that Bachelor in Paradise. It was all in good fun.”

Harrison responds, “I tried to help you” to which Johnson says with a laugh, “Yeah, I [messed] up. We made good TV though, didn’t we?”

JoJo Strikes Back

After Johnson’s outburst, Fletcher, 25, told Harrison during a break, “I could have gone off, but that would have made me look foolish.” Don’t think America would have blamed you, JoJo!

Friends No More?

During another break, Johnson and his best pal on the show, Canadian Daniel Maguire, were not on the best of terms. Said Johnson, “I thought we were going to be lifelong friends. I thought you were my friend. … You’re either a friend or a f—ing enemy.”

Surprise Bromances!

Johnson was spotted giving James Taylor a friendly hug during a break and happily greeting his onetime adversary Evan Bass.

Chad’s Just Doin’ Chad

Off camera, Johnson told a producer that he “hit a lot of points,” during his time in the hot seat. “The Chad does what The Chad wants to do.”

The Bachelorette‘s finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 2, both on ABC.