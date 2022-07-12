Between Mario Vassall's career to his educational background, here's everything to know about the receiver of Gabby Windey's first impression rose

Everything to Know About Mario Vassall from The Bachelorette Season 19

THE BACHELORETTE - “1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MARIO, GABBY WINDEY

Get to know Mario Vassall!

All the blocks aligned for the self-proclaimed "Tetris superstar" on night one of The Bachelorette, as Vassall received the coveted first impression rose from Gabby Windey when the season premiered on July 11.

"You led with really good questions," Windey told her potential suitor. "And you're so sweet and genuine, and I feel like we got off to the right foot."

While Vassall and Windey's relationship is just starting, ABC has fortunately penned a bio detailing what the romantic hopeful looks for in a relationship. "When it comes to love... he is emotionally available and proudly wears his heart on his sleeve."

The write-up continued: "He has done the self-work and is ready to be vulnerable, settle down and start a family (of future basketball players)." It concluded, "He is looking for a woman in tune with her emotions and someone to share a good meal and conversation with" — and noted that above all, he "wants to make his mother proud."

Between the fitness fiend's career to his educational background, here's everything to know about Vassall.

He's a personal trainer

Mario Vassall Credit: Mario Vassall/Instagram

The gym guru turned his passion for fitness into a full-time profession when he started his own business as a personal trainer. In addition to his constant posts on Instagram showcasing his gym plans and fitness tips, Vassall also uses the platform to promote his company, Inspired By Rio.

He creates weekly instructional fitness videos and offers a variety of programs tailored to the goals of his clients of all ages, either virtually or in person. Since he embarked on his own personal fitness journey in 2015, he has dedicated his life to inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle.

He's into health and nutrition

Mario Vassall Credit: Mario Vassall/Instagram

Vassall's six-pack abs and muscles of steel aren't made in the gym alone! He places a heavy emphasis on what goes down in the kitchen and shares his nutrition tips on his Instagram as well.

Whether it's to lose weight, gain muscle, or maintain an active lifestyle, Vassall offers meal prep guidance and advice on his social media daily. He often goes live on his Instagram to showcase what he, himself, eats as well.

He's a college graduate

Mario Vassall Credit: Mario Vassall/Instagram

Vassall is a graduate of North Central College located in his native Naperville, Illinois. He received a Bachelor's Degree in sociology in June 2017, per his LinkedIn.

He also received his MBA

mario vassall Credit: Mario Vassall/Instagram

Not long after graduating, Vassall decided to go to graduate school and earned his MBA in Business Administration and Management. He documented his two-year hustle on Instagram and finished in June 2019.

"School for me has never been something I've excelled in, so to get accepted into this program is a pretty huge deal," he wrote when he shared the grad school acceptance news in August 2017.

He added, "Around this time last year, I was just trying to pass math so I could obtain my undergrad degree and be done with school. lol (for real though .. ) Now, this?! God is faithful."

He had dreams to play in the NBA

Mario Vassall Credit: Mario Vassall/Instagram

Prior to college, Vassall had dreams to play basketball professionally — but when he didn't receive an athletic scholarship after high school, his plans changed.

"I swore I was going to the NBA growing up lol," he explained on Instagram. "I played ball in HS with hopes of receiving some sort of scholarship to play at the collegiate level."

He added, "Things didn't go as planned and so I hopped on the "gainz train" about 3 years ago. I remember when I first started my fitness journey being super intimated by everyone in the gym."

The former basketball player credits Kobe Bryant for helping him uncover his love for the sport.

"I've been rocking with Kobe since day one. He was my hero growing up and the reason I started playing basketball and honestly the reason I got into sports / athletics altogether," he wrote on Instagram in a tribute post at the time of the basketball legend's passing.

He's very open about his faith

mario vassall Credit: Mario Vassall/Instagram

Vassall places a large emphasis on faith and the role it plays in his life. He often posts about the positive impact it's had on his spiritual transformation that took place when he was young.

"When I was 18, I gave my life to Christ and made Jesus my Lord and Savior," he wrote on Instagram. "Today I think following Christ gets a bad rap. Many people think it's about church attendance, what they can and cannot do and acts of service. While all of those things play a role in faith, following Christ first starts with realizing that there is one greater than yourself."