Bachelor Nation’s Luke Stone is remembering fellow contestant and close friend Tyler Gwozdz in the wake of his unexpected death.

Hours after news broke that Gwozdz, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season, had died, Stone remembered his season 15 Bachelorette castmate in a touching tribute.

“I lost one of my closest friends today,” Stone, who also appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, began his tweet.

“Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were,” he continued.

Stone concluded: “I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much.”

I lost one of my closest friends today- Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much — Luke Stone (@LukeStoneDC) January 23, 2020

Image zoom Luke Stone and Tyler Gwozdz ABC (2)

RELATED: Former Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Suspected Overdose

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that Gwozdz died following a suspected overdose.

His body is with the Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office, a spokesperson for the office confirmed to PEOPLE. According to the spokesperson, an autopsy will take a minimum of eight to 12 weeks to complete.

Online records list his date of death as Jan. 22. He was 29.

Image zoom Tyler Gwozdz and Hannah Brown John Fleenor/ABC

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Services Department told PEOPLE that they “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13, adding that “the case is an active ongoing investigation.”

RELATED: Tyler Gwozdz: Everything to Know About the Late Bachelorette Contestant

In a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, a woman could be heard frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, after breaking down the door to the bathroom that Gwozdz was inside and successfully turning him on his back.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He reportedly remained hospitalized for a week and was listed in critical but stable condition. As of Tuesday, he was no longer a current patient in their system, TMZ reported.

His family has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Image zoom Tyler Gwozdz Ed Herrera/ABC

Gwozdz secured the first one-on-one date with Brown on The Bachelorette, though he abruptly left during the third episode. No reason was given to explain his departure, with Brown simply telling the rest of the contestants that he “had to leave.” Gwozdz told Refinery29 in a statement at the time, “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

RELATED: Bachelor Producers Say They Are ‘Heartbroken’ over Tyler Gwozdz’s ‘Tragic’ Death

He added that the reason his actual exit wasn’t aired was to respect his privacy.

In a statement on Thursday, producers of The Bachelor addressed Gwozdz’s death.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” they said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.