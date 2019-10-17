Luke Parker Claims Bachelorette Hannah Brown Told Him She Wanted to Wait for Sex Until Marriage

Luke Parker is addressing his controversial exit on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Fans watched last season as Brown sent Parker home after he implied he’d dump her if she had sex with the other men during the fantasy suite dates.

On Thursday, Parker opened up about the conversation, claiming Brown had misled him about her intentions.

“She told me she shared the same heart and convictions as me and she wanted to abstain from sex before marriage,” Parker said during an appearance on Reality Steve‘s podcast. “That’s why I’m so confused and that’s why you see the look on my face when she tells me about the windmill.”

“I didn’t have an issue with it towards her,” he added. “It was the fact that she told me that was what she didn’t want to do.”

During the argument with Brown, Parker revealed that although he’s not a virgin, he’d been abstinent for nearly four years and plans to wait until marriage to have sex again — and expected Hannah to follow suit.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

His comments infuriated Brown, and after a heated back-and-forth, she laid down the law.

“I have had sex,” she declared. “And Jesus still loves me. And from obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

(Brown later revealed that she’d slept with now-Bachelor Peter Weber four times in a windmill during their fantasy suite date.)

On the podcast, Parker said he wasn’t trying to shame or judge her, but he was simply “caught off guard.”

“On the fantasy suite date dinner night in Greece, she’s telling me that she doesn’t want to have sex before marriage,” he said. “And then she drops all of this on me. And I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Well all right, if that’s something you don’t want to do and now you’re telling me you’ve done it … this is the path that now you’re on when you told me you wanna be on this path, let’s go on this path together, let’s make it work, let’s figure this thing out.’ And she’s looking at me like, ‘Uh-uh, go home.’ So I was just caught off guard.”

Parker also maintained that he is still willing to “make things right with her.”

“Which, if I was judging or slut-shaming, I would not be trying to do that at all,” he said.

During the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, Parker apologized to Brown.

“Well first off, you look great,” he said. “It’s good to see that smile on your face still. I really don’t have much to say, just the fact that I’m sorry that I made the whole process for you so difficult. I just want you to know that I’m sorry for that. I will say thank you. You actually did teach me a lot as well about myself, Scotland taught me how to self-reflect, and you taught me how important it is to self-reflect. I will say thank you for that. I’m sorry for making it about me and being prideful at times and making the whole process difficult for you.”

When host Chris Harrison asked Brown if she told Parker’s church youth group that she would not be using the fantasy suites for sex like he had alleged, she replied, “I did not say that.”

“Fantasy suites aren’t used for sex, Luke,” Brown said. “You didn’t have one, so maybe you don’t know, but the fantasy suites aren’t for sex. You’re making everything about sex and it’s not. … I’m so over being slut-shamed and [feeling] like that makes me not a woman of faith. I live my life and make mistakes and sin every single day … but that’s what grace is for. … And those fantasy suites, that’s not what they were about. They were about having a relationship where I grew really close to the men and knowing their heart. It’s not just about the physical, and that’s where you’re getting it really, really wrong.”