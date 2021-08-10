The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Reveals Why She Didn't Think Blake Moynes Was Going to Propose

Don't let the tight pants fool you.

Following their storybook ending from the season finale of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes appeared on Good Morning America together to discuss their love story and why Thurston, 30, feared she was going to leave the show without a fiancé.

"I truly did not think he was going to propose and then when he actually got down on one knee and proposed, my reaction was actual shock," she explained.

Thurston said that while she was confident in Moynes' feelings for her, she wasn't positive that he would get down on one knee — especially given his wardrobe choice for the occasion.

"He walked up, he had tight pants on and I looked at the pockets and there was no box and I was like 'Oh no,'" Thurston said on GMA. " And when he said the line, '[I can't give you what you came here for]' I was just trying to not give away that I was so sad."

The two then laughed as Moynes revealed the ring was in his back pocket the entire time.

He added that he was "freaking out" with nerves prior to popping the question, but "she just was everything I thought she was going to be."

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston

Now, Thurston and Moynes said there's "no doubt" a wedding is on the way following their romantic engagement. However, they ensure roses won't be included in the decor as Moynes joked, "I'm done with them."

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston

The couple recently opened up to PEOPLE about enjoying the time they've had away from the cameras since filming The Bachelorette, saying that they're "more in love" than ever as they continue to get to know each other.