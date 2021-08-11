Katie Thurston Says Greg Grippo's Shocking Exit Was 'Immature': He Was 'Very Verbally Aggressive'
"I felt very gaslighted by him," says Bachelorette Katie Thurston of Greg Grippo, who left following a heated conversation before the finale
What began as a promising connection for Bachelorette Katie Thurston ended in flames when Greg Grippo made his shocking exit just before the finale.
"I was completely blindsided," Thurston, 30, tells PEOPLE of the heated conversation in which Grippo, 28, accused her of dismissing his feelings and holding back her own. "Greg received validation from night one with his first impression rose. It is unfortunate that it went the way that it did."
In the moment during their breakup, "I felt like I did something wrong, like, 'What could I have done better?'" says Thurston, who got engaged to Blake Moynes on the season finale.
"But watching it back, and seeing the way he spoke to me, I felt very gaslighted by him. The way that he handled it was very immature and very verbally aggressive. It felt good to watch it back because it gave me the closure I needed," she adds.
And ultimately, despite the feelings she once had for Grippo, Thurston says had he stayed on the show, she still would have ended up with Moynes.
"The outcome would definitely have been the same," she says. "Greg's Hometown [date] was a little off. It was almost like I saw it coming before it happened. Something didn't feel right. With Blake, it was always so easy and natural."
In the end, "I have no regrets," says Thurston. "[The process] was harder than I expected, but it's really made us stronger as a couple and it's made me feel very confident in where I am with Blake. He is the one for me."
