"I felt very gaslighted by him," says Bachelorette Katie Thurston of Greg Grippo, who left following a heated conversation before the finale

What began as a promising connection for Bachelorette Katie Thurston ended in flames when Greg Grippo made his shocking exit just before the finale.

"I was completely blindsided," Thurston, 30, tells PEOPLE of the heated conversation in which Grippo, 28, accused her of dismissing his feelings and holding back her own. "Greg received validation from night one with his first impression rose. It is unfortunate that it went the way that it did."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the moment during their breakup, "I felt like I did something wrong, like, 'What could I have done better?'" says Thurston, who got engaged to Blake Moynes on the season finale.

For more from Katie Thurston, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

"But watching it back, and seeing the way he spoke to me, I felt very gaslighted by him. The way that he handled it was very immature and very verbally aggressive. It felt good to watch it back because it gave me the closure I needed," she adds.

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo | Credit: abc (2)

And ultimately, despite the feelings she once had for Grippo, Thurston says had he stayed on the show, she still would have ended up with Moynes.

"The outcome would definitely have been the same," she says. "Greg's Hometown [date] was a little off. It was almost like I saw it coming before it happened. Something didn't feel right. With Blake, it was always so easy and natural."

Watch the full episode of People Features: The Bachelorette on PeopleTV.com or on the PeopleTV app

THE BACHELORETTE - "1709" – After an unexpected and heartbreaking departure before “hometowns,” Katie is nervous but excited to continue the journey with her three remaining men in New Mexico. With stakes at an all-time high and the pressure of meeting loved ones, she tries to balance falling in love with fairness – but keeping her emotions held close leads to a tense fallout with one of the guys. Can Katie patch things up enough to convince him (and herself) to stay, or is she ready to quit her journey for good? An all-new episode of “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) BLAKE MOYNES, KATIE THURSTON Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC