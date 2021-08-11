"We're not ones to have too much of a routine," says The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes of his adventurous future plans with fiancée Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Reveal Their Plans for the Future — and Kids

Fans saw their happy engagement on the season finale of The Bachelorette — and now, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are busy planning for their future.

But, first things first. "We are still living in two different countries at the moment," Thurston, 30, who lives in Washington while Moynes is in Ontario, Canada, tells PEOPLE. "We have no doubts we're getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first!"

For Moynes, 30, that means finding the "anchor" of home.

"We're going to travel around a bit in Canada first," he says. "And then we're going to check out San Diego for a potential move. It's about getting our roots in. And we're playing around with options."

However, that doesn't mean that the wildlife manager, who travels often to Africa for work, and Thurston, a bank marketing manager, have any plans to be homebound.

"We're not ones to have too much of a routine," says Moynes, who notes that the couple may go between the U.S. and Canada. "We want to jump around rather than choosing one place to settle down. We want to experience life."

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

And when it comes to a potential family one day, the couple aren't necessarily sold on having children.

"We've talked about several scenarios," says Thurston. "Obviously, if we want to have kids, we can, but there's also adoption and also the idea of not having children."

Continues Thurston: "The world is kind of dying right now and we have to question: Do we want to bring kids into this or spend the remainder of our time and energy to try to make the earth a better place? We are really open to all options."