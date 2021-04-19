The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets Candid About Battling Anxiety: 'I'm in Full Tears Mode'

"I need help & I’m also here to help too," the former Bachelorette, 35, tweeted

Kaitlyn Bristowe did not hold back when addressing her mental health struggles on Sunday night.

"Anyone else suffering anxiety right now? I'm in full tears mode," the former Bachelorette star, 35, tweeted. "I need help & I'm also here to help too! One time I had the best thread going from anxiety and it was the most pleasant thing on the internet. I have essential oils, reading good news, & calm music. You?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bristowe noted that she was "going to put on a movie and put my phone down" as a way to mediate her anxiety. "If anyone wants to help each other with tips and uplifting tweets please continue ❤️ Thank you for your help," she added.

The Dancing with the Stars champion has frequently opened up about her mental health struggles in the past. Back in November 2019, she revealed how severe her anxiety can be and one of the coping techniques that has helped her.

"[It] left me laying on the floor this one night in my house, not wanting to even talk to [my boyfriend] Jason [Tartick] until it passed," she said on her Off the Vine podcast. "I felt my anxiety coming on — immediately went looking for my dog, Ramen, who is really the only one that keeps me calm when I experience being close to a panic attack and when I feel that pain or heat in my chest."

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

The following year, Bristowe admitted on her YouTube channel that she previously battled a Valium addiction after breaking up with a former boyfriend pre-Bachelor and moving in with her parents at age 27. Her reliance on the Valium, which was prescribed to her alongside an antidepressant after she sought medical assistance, resulted in her weighing 93 lbs. In time, she realized that she "couldn't live like that anymore."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Bristowe added, "I was sick of being numb. I wanted to feel feelings again. I wanted to go back to Vancouver and get a job and start over and meet people and get out. So I did."

The reality star has been dating Tartick since 2019. The Bachelor Nation couple have since moved in together and share two dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

Earlier this year, the duo sparked split rumors after Bristowe posted a photo of herself with her dogs that featured a mural in the background that read: "Single AF." The Canada native promptly shut down all speculation in an Instagram Story video, saying, "So I posted a picture and in the background, it said 'Single AF' and I didn't even notice. So people thought it was hinting towards something, but it's not."

"Then I put on my Stories that if you zoom out, it also says 'Engaged AF,' basically to say don't take it seriously," she continued. "Now people think I'm engaged, and they think I'm single."

Bringing Tartick, 32, into the chat, he answered "no" when she asked if they had split or gotten engaged. He did, however, confirm that the pair are "happy."