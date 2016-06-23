"Any photos attempting to prove otherwise are old screenshots from before filming," Rodgers wrote

The Bachelorette's Jordan Rodgers Slams Reports He Still Has an Active Dating Profile – Read His Fiery Statement

Jordan Rodgers has found himself embroiled in some dating app drama.

The former professional football player, who is currently a contestant on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, took to Twitter Wednesday to address reports alleging he still has an active dating profile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Completely false,” he tweeted. “[Account] inactive since Feb + completely cancelled exact [minute] [my] phone was returned [to] me in May – Fact check.”

A few hours later, Rodgers, 27, posted a lengthy statement about the matter.

“To all who are reading these false rumors I hastily wrote this, please excuse grammar,” he tweeted, attaching screenshots of a note he typed out on his phone.

“I had a Raya account through February,” he started, before launching into an explanation of how he landed a spot on the show.

“Unlike every other contestant on this show who was flown [in] for final selection and [a] finalized spot on the show in January, I was never contacted nor was the show even on my radar until early March,” he revealed. “Just over a week before filming I was reached out to by a producer.”

Rodgers also addressed the fact that despite his name being leaked as a contestant before the official cast was announced, he had not yet agreed to be on the show.

“I did not sign or agree to do the show until March 12, the day before we reported to [Los Angeles] for filming,” he said. “My name was leaked before I ever gave a verbal [agreement] and in fact I said I would not do it, yet I was leaked anyway before agreeing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Do You Trust Jordan on The Bachelorette?

Rodgers went on to explain that immediately before filming he “inactivated” his dating profile on the app, making his profile no longer visible or able to “match” with others, and then officially deleted the app upon returning from filming. (Per their contracts, contestants are presumably not permitted to have active dating profiles until after their time on the show has concluded and aired to avoid spoilers.)

“Per contract, immediately after my filming on the show ends I cannot use these types of applications nor would I want to breach contract by doing so,” he said. “I immediately deleted the profile as soon as I had access to do so. However the auto renewal had already been processed through the month of May and into June. Despite this I have not used this app, had it on my phone or accessed it in any capacity since my portion of filming was done. … Any photos attempting to prove otherwise are old screenshots from before filming.”

“These reports are false,” he continued. “I would not be dumb enough to breach my contract or do anything related to a dating app to give any insight to what may or may not have happened on the show.”

Rodgers also provided a screenshot of an email to show his subscription “was terminated due to lack of payment renewal on June 13.” The screenshot, which is of an email from the iTunes App Store, indicates Rodgers’ subscription to Raya was set to expire on June 13.

“Had I had any lead time more than 24 hours to know I was going to be on this show I would’ve more efficiently wrapped up issues like this, including my gas/electric bills which I missed and had to try to pay, without access to my phone, from another country during filming,” he added.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Rodgers has found himself embroiled in drama: The night the season premiered, a woman named Brittany Farrar claiming to be his ex-girlfriend took to Instagram to blast the former football player, alleging he cheated on her.

“Riding the bench doesn’t get in the way of a relationship, but cheating does,” Farrar wrote, using the hashtags “#yourpitchisntperfect #alwayswantedtobefamous #dreamscometrue #tuneinnextweekformoreBS.”

On this week’s episode of the show, Fletcher confronted Rodgers about his past relationships and asked if he cheated, which Rodgers denied.

“I have nothing to hide,” he said. “I know what kind of man I am now, and I’m not a cheater.”