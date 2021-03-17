“We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones,” JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers said in a joint statement

The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Hosting Dating Show for Divorcees and Their Exes

The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are returning to TV for a new dating show!

The couple will be the hosts of The Big D – a dating show that puts divorcees in the same house as their exes to find love – TBS announced on Tuesday.

The show will follow 10 divorced couples in a villa in Costa Rica as they participated in various EX-ercises to make new connections and confront issues stemming from their past relationships.

Couples will then vote to eliminate one person each episode.

"After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer," Fletcher, 30, and Rodgers, 32, said in a joint statement.

They added, "We're excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love."

The Big D is being made by the same creators of Dating Naked and Are You the One?

No additional information about the cast has been revealed at this time.

Fletcher and Rodgers met on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The couple have been engaged since.