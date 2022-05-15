"Jordan is everything I've always looked for in a man," the former Bachelorette star says of her new husband

The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Are Married: 'We Feel So Lucky!'

Six years since their engagement on the show's finale in 2016, the real estate developer and the sports announcer tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday.

"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," JoJo, 31, tells PEOPLE. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."

"It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together," she adds.

The bride, wearing an Ines di Santo gown, exchanged personal vows with Jordan, 33, during the intimate ceremony as family and friends, including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk, looked on.

Later, guests at the black tie event, designed by Gianna SanFilippo and produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR, gathered for an elegant Italian outdoor dinner of pasta, steak, and fish before celebrations continued.

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding on May 14th, 2022 Credit: Valorie Darling

"We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique," says JoJo. "We've been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!"

Indeed, JoJo and Jordan had instant chemistry during her 2016 season of the reality dating series, and by the end, he had proposed. They began wedding planning in 2019 (after Jordan proposed a second time, off camera), but the pandemic interfered with their best-laid plans.

"We had a date in 2020, and then we had a date in 2021," says Jordan. "We kept thinking the world would get back to normal but it didn't!"

The couple says they briefly considered eloping, but ultimately "realized that time had already been on our side and we decided to just ride it out so the day could be exactly what we wanted it to be," notes JoJo.