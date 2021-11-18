"He's truly one of the best humans I've ever met," says former Bachelorette Hannah Brown of her boyfriend Adam Woolard

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Opens Up About Boyfriend Adam Woolard: 'He Makes Me Feel So Safe'

Hannah Brown has had her share of public breakups, but these days, the former Bachelorette is romantically happier than ever.

"I've been through growing pains, but I'm in a really good place," Brown tells PEOPLE. "I've learned from every moment."

In her new book, God Bless This Mess, available November 23, Brown, 27, reflects on her journey on the show, as well as her breakups with her pick, Jed Wyatt and her runners-up Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber.

"In writing the book, I started to see things differently," Brown tells PEOPLE. "I learned how to heal myself. It was a really worthwhile time."

Now, Brown is dating fashion sales director Adam Woolard. The two have been together for a year after meeting on a dating app.

"He knows himself and I think that's the biggest thing," she says. "He's very confident in what he deserves and what he wants to give someone else. He's genuine and he's truly one of the best humans I've ever met. And he is so cute!"

Hannah Brown; Adam Woolard Credit: Hannah Brown Instagram

And Brown says that she and Woolard, who didn't watch The Bachelorette, are a perfect fit in more ways than one.

"I have a lot of energy and he is so calm," she says. "I think he's entertained by my frazzleness!"

"I've always longed for safety in relationships but I've put myself in unsafe positions," she adds. "Adam keeps showing up. And he always makes me feel so safe."