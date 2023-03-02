Hannah Brown on 'Special Forces' Finale — and a Big Move with Boyfriend and 'Partner in Everything' Adam

"He checks off things I didn't even know I wanted," says former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown of her boyfriend Adam Woolard

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 09:00 AM
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Hannah Brown. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Photo: Pete Dadds/FOX

Hannah Brown is starting the year off strong!

The former Bachelorette star made it to the finale on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Fox's reality competition series that submits celebrity contestants to military training, beating out competitors like athletes Dwight Howard and Gus Kenworthy.

"Going into it, I was like, 'No pressure, because no one is going to expect me to be the best,'" Brown, 28, recalls to PEOPLE. "It was harder than anything I'd ever done. But now, I know that I can get through anything. And I'm more resilient than I ever thought I was."

Brown found plenty of support in her boyfriend of two years, fashion sales director Adam Woolard.

"He was like, 'This is so badass,'" Brown says of Woolard, 35. "And I knew that even if I failed, I had to keep going. I took it on the shoulder and I pushed past it. I'm proud of myself for that!"

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard
Hannah Brown Instagram

More changes are afoot as Brown and Woolard, who currently live together in Los Angeles, plan for a move to Nashville this year.

"I'm excited," reveals Brown. "I always thought I'd live in Nashville, and Adam has lived there before. It's three hours from home [Brown is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama] and there is a groundedness about it that I really love."

Continues Brown: "I've loved my time in LA, but we're doing something new. It's an adventure!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Woolard, she shares, makes the perfect companion in the journey.

"Everything with us has been so easy, it's such a blessing," she says. "I think I'm more the messy one, but he just laughs about it."

"He's helpful, he cleans, cooks, does everything," she adds. "He checks off things I didn't even know I wanted. And he's my partner in everything."

Related Articles
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kate Gosselin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kate Gosselin on the Scary Injury That Forced Her 'Special Forces' Exit: 'I'm Still So Angry'
SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST: L-R: Nastia Liukin, Mel B and Dwight Howard in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST
Who Went Home So Far on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kate Gosselin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kate Gosselin Joined Rigorous New Boot Camp Reality Series Because She 'Wanted Cool Mom Points'
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Says She'd Rather Do Military Drills Than Embark on Another 'RHOA' Trip: 'It's Torture'
SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
'Special Forces' Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past Their Limits
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's Relationship Timeline
Special Forces | Carli Lloyd Opens Her Heart About Her Family Relationship to the Directing Staff
Soccer Star Carli Lloyd on Being Estranged from Her Family for 12 Years: 'They Suffered, I Suffered'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w73ppjo6Neo&feature=youtu.be
Jamie Lynn Spears Joined 'Special Forces' Show to Prove 'I'm Worth Something' Beyond Famous Sister's Shadow
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Dwight Howard. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming 'Special Forces' Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'
SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin
Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and More Stars Test Their Survival Skills in 'Special Forces'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHOA' 's Kenya Moore Says She Has the 'World's Longest Divorce' Nearly 2 Years After Filing
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Confirms She and Ex Marc Daly 'Unfortunately' Didn't Sign a Prenup
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard
'The Bachelorette' 's Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Test Positive for COVID After Europe Trip: 'It Got Us'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Beverley Mitchell (back R), husband Michael Cameron (back C), daughters Kenzie and Mayzel, and son Hutton arrive as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)
Beverley Mitchell Hopes Her Time Away from Home Filming 'Special Forces' Inspires Her 3 Kids