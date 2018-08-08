After watching Blake Horstmann’s gut-wrenching breakup with Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen had sympathy for his fiancée’s runner-up.

“You know, it was tough. I put myself in his shoes watching that back and I feel for him and I probably would have been the same way,” Yrigoyen tells PEOPLE of the 28-year-old sales representative’s emotional reaction when Kufrin told him that she felt Yrigoyen was a “better fit” for her.

“It was a big blindside,” Horstmann told PEOPLE exclusively. “I truly thought that if it came down to me proposing, that she wouldn’t say no. I thought what we had was real.”

After leaving the show, Horstmann admitted it was “incredibly hard” to get over the heartbreak. “It made for some really hard days, but I had a great support system,” he said. “My family was amazing. We talked through a lot of things and they were there for me.”

After Yrigoyen’s proposal, Kufrin, 28 had to tell to her fiancé that she fell in love with both of finalists, but reserved saying the words to him.

“Even prior to the season starting, we had talked about what went on and where my head and my heart was at those last couple weeks. And so I didn’t want him to be blindsided and be unsure of what was coming up,” she tells PEOPLE.

Despite his fiancée falling in love with Horstmann, Yrigoyen has given Kufrin the green light to remain friends with her former suitors.

“You know, from the guys on the show that I know, I would allow her to be friends with whoever she wanted to be,” he tells PEOPLE with a smile. “I thought they were all great guys that I got to meet that she wants to be friends with still. And yeah, Jason’s one of them.”

Adds Kufrin, “There are so many relationships that form from this show, whether it’s friendships or romantically and most of those guys were great stand-up men that I’m glad he still wants in his life and same for me.”