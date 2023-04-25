'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Says She's 'Still Talking' to Vinny Guadagnino: 'He's Hot'

No dancing around it: Gabby Windey opened up to fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe about where things stand with her Dancing with the Stars season 31 castmate Vinny Guadagnino.

"It was like kind of a thing and then, now I … I don't know," Windey, 32, said on Tuesday's episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "We're still talking. We came on tour for like, a week and we had a ton of fun together. And he is just a good friend. He gets it, you know? Like, he spent his life on reality TV. He's really smart. He's really funny. He's hot."

Windy said she and the Jersey Shore star, 35, still talk "all the time."

"He was like, sliding into my DMs the other day and I'm like, we're past that," the Bachelorette season 19 co-lead said. "I'm like, 'Are you flirting with me?' And he's like, 'Um, yeah. Now I'm nervous.' And I was like, 'Just tell me you like me.' And he was like, 'I like you.'"

The reality star cited Guadagnino's busy schedule and the fact the he doesn't like Los Angeles, where she currently lives, as reasons why they haven't gotten together.

"I'm always trying to get him out," Windey shared. "I'm like, never say never."

Windey had Bristowe's support after sharing the news. "I'm rooting for this!" she told Windey.

The nurse — who broke up with her Bachelorette final pick, fiancé Erich Schwer, in November — said that, at the very least, she considers Guadagnino a great friend.

"He's like, a friend too, first, which is something that I just really want," Windey said. "We were gossiping and sending voice memos the other day and like, this is fun!"

Windey has also been exploring things with someone else she met on DWTS as of late: pro Alan Bersten.

The two went on a dinner date last month in Los Angeles after Bersten, 28, asked out Windey.

"They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this."