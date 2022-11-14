'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'

"We weren't each other's best match," the reality star said during Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 10:35 PM
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Gabby Windey is sharing what went wrong in her relationship with ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer.

During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the former Bachelorette lead, 31, opened up about her split with Schwer, 29, and why things ultimately didn't work out between them.

Ahead of her first dance of the night with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Gabby shared her own experiences with love as she prepared to channel the romance factor required in a Waltz.

"For me, [love] holds a special place because I did just go through a break up," she said. "The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match."

"But I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship: never placing blame or you did this or that. OK, someone left the microwave dirty," she continued. "But, like, it doesn't matter. ... I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance."

Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Erich and Gabby. Craig Sjodin/ABc

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed Windey ended her engagement to Schwer less than two months after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September.

The decision to end the relationship came after Windey revealed that the couple was focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of DWTS.

After being asked whether she and Schwer were still together, Windey told Fox News, "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Windey's comment came after fans speculated about the status of their relationship. The former Bachelorette was spotted without her engagement ring on the Disney+ series while Schwer was not seen in the DWTS ballroom after supporting his fiancé in the early weeks of the competition.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabby Windey Addresses Fiancé Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'

Windey previously told reporters it was "amazing" to have Schwer watching her from the crowd.

"Just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don't get to share with each other every day," she shared at the time.

The couple's Bachelorette love story culminated with Schwer popping the question on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022.

Following their television proposal, Windey opened up to PEOPLE about the challenges they faced once they entered the real world after wrapping the ABC reality show.

"There's lots of excitement. There's also some fear, because you don't know what you're really walking into," she said at the time. "It's a whole new world post-filming!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Related Articles
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
THE BACHELOR
Rachel Recchia Reveals What She's 'Grateful' for in Gabby Windey's Split from Erich Schwer
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Pursuing 'Individual Interests and Supporting Each Other from Afar'
JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY and ERICH THE BACHELORETTE
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette
'Bachelor in Paradise' : See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey Says Fiancé Erich Is 'Supportive' of Her Getting Super Close with Val Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS'
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey Addresses Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
GABBY WINDEY, ALAN BERSTEN
Gabby Windey Says Last-Minute Partner Switch on 'DWTS' 'Made Me a Better Dancer'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'
ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged in 'Bachelorette' Finale: 'You Fought for Me So Hard'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)
Pregnant Summer Walker Says She and the Father of Her Baby on the Way Have Broken Up
Valentin Chmerkovskiy attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID and Will Miss 'DWTS' Halloween Episode
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'