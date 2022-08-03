The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Denies 'Any Competition' with Rachel Recchia Despite 'Insecure Moments'

"It's less about the competition and more about our culture of dating," Gabby Windey tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Rachel Recchia on the show

THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey is setting the record straight about her friendship with costar Rachel Recchia.

While speaking with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Gabby, 31, discussed her sisterhood with Rachel, 26, after the pair made history by being the first two full-time leads of the franchise in season 19 of the show.

The new format, however, appeared to draw criticism from fans who expressed their dissatisfaction online.

"I think it's easy to nitpick or just see one side of the story and easy to criticize," Gabby says of the reviews. "Naturally, people want to have an opinion, want people to stand behind them."

"And I think that's what we're seeing. Like, 'Oh, let's pick apart something new,'" she continued. "But if you pay attention to Rachel and I, of course, it is hard for us. But I think our sisterhood is something so special that nobody's seen before. I think it allows us to be more vulnerable with each other because we know that there's someone else by our side."

Noting that "there's a lot of good in it," she added how the new season offers "two different love stories" and "two different personalities to reach a bigger audience."

"So if you pay attention, we're not pitting ourselves against each other. We're not in any competition. That's other people creating the narrative," Gabby affirms. "So now it's like whatever, but our friendship has grown so much. And it's something that I know I take away from this experience, in this season in particular, that nobody else gets to. And that's truly invaluable to me."

As Gabby denies any rivalry rumors between her and Rachel, she admits that they both "have our insecure moments," although she doesn't think "it stems from competition."

"I think these things, if they were to happen independently of each other, or if we were just on a season by ourselves, we would also have lows and insecurities," the former NFL cheerleader says. "It's less about the competition and more about our culture of dating. It's hard."

Gabby continues: "And I think some of these guys are showing their true colors. I think that we're being really vulnerable with ourselves, but I truly think the underlying message is more not the competition."

"These guys are making us hurt, and they're being pitted against each other," she elaborates. "Dating's hard, and you're not the only one dating in the world. You have other women and other options. So I think that it brings that narrative to light because I know a lot of women have been in our shoes and have felt how we have felt. And I think this season, more than ever, they can really relate to it because it's exemplified with the two of us."

During the chat, Rachel also tells PEOPLE that her bond with Gabby has strengthened since embarking on the journey together.

"Me and Gabby went into this knowing that we were going to respect each other, have open communication," she shares. "And we really did that the entire time."

"There was never really a decision in the beginning we didn't make without one another. We were always there to support one another," she says. "You can see us having our bad days. I'll have a bad day, and then something similar happens to her. So I think if anything, we just grew more than we could have imagined as friends."

The pair's quest for love will continue next week after the show recently switched up the format by allocating a group of men for Gabby and another for Rachel. The move came after one of their potential suitors, Hayden, declared he'd prefer to pursue Rachel because he found Gabby "rough around the edges."

Hayden, 29, claimed Gabby had used those exact words to describe herself, so he didn't see an issue with using them too.

"I don't want to just settle," Hayden said to the disengaged group. "I can tell you right now, I don't see how any guy in here can be like, 'I want to f---ing marry these girls.'"

Hayden has since been sent home. That same episode, Gabby extended roses to Nate, Erich, Johnny, Michael and Mario, while Rachel gave hers to Aven, Meatball, Zach, Ethan and Logan.