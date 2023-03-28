'The Bachelorette' : Charity's Brother Goes Undercover to Help Her Find Love 'Because Men Can Be Dogs'

Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared a First Look at Charity Lawson's upcoming season of The Bachelorette during Zach Shallcross's season finale on Monday

Oh brother!

On Monday's Bachelor season finale, host Jesse Palmer shared a sneak peek at Charity Lawson's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

While waiting for the limos to pull up in front of Bachelor Mansion, Palmer, 44, breaks some major news to Lawson, 27.

"The man you're about to meet is someone you already know," he says. "You both have — I don't know how to say this — a history together."

That didn't sit well with Lawson, who replies, "I'm shaking!"

The limo pulls up and when the door opens, Lawson's older brother Nehemiah steps out.

"I wanted to surprise you!" he tells Charity.

"Oh my God! I'm going to cry," Charity says.

Nehemiah explains in an on-camera interview that he wanted to come to assess Charity's potential suitors.

"I'm on the lookout because men can be dogs," Nehemiah says. "I have a plan. It involves a disguise and it's going to help me really find out more about these guys, to see if they're really here for her for the right reasons or if it's time to get them out. And I'm about to become 'Undercover Brother.'"

For his disguise, Nehemiah puts on a curly black wig, a mustache and a fedora.

Earlier in the night, Charity's ex Zach Shallcross, 26, had proposed to Kaity Biggar.

"The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve," he told Biggar, 28. "I love you so much. I love you with all my heart and you're the face that I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you."

The ER nurse said "absolutely" when Shallcross popped the question, and the senior account executive later told Palmer that he and his fiancée plan to tie the knot in 2025.

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

