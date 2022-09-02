'The Bachelorette' 's Fantasy Suite Dates Become a 'Wake Up Call' for Gabby and Rachel: 'He's Not Ready'

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Monday's episode, the leading ladies question if their suitors are ready to propose to them, as Gabby cries about potentially being "too broken for anyone to love"

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

Published on September 2, 2022 10:00 AM

Double the fantasy suites means double the heartbreak.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's two-part Bachelorette event, the first night of fantasy suite dates shows things heating up between Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and their men in Mexico.

"I'm truly falling in love with him," Gabby says as the camera cuts to each of her suitors.

In the clip, it appears Erich Schwer and Tino Franco make it to the fantasy suite as Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, kiss their respective suitors on the bed.

"He's too good to be true," Rachel says about one of her men.

Gabby and Rachel. Craig Sjodin/ABC

However, the voiceover in the teaser poses the question: "Which overnights need a wake up call?"

"He's expressed to me that I'm cheating," Gabby reveals over a clip of what appears to be her walking away from Johnny in the middle of their beach date.

Later during Rachel and Aven's date, the pilot asks him, "Can you see yourself getting engaged?"

The trailer cuts to Rachel's other contender Zach, who admits to host Jesse Palmer, "I'm completely lost right now."

Palmer then can be heard saying, "This would be an easy week to walk away."

In the preview's final moments, Erich is seen holding Gabby's head to his before he seemingly walks away.

"He's not ready. Am I too broken for anyone to love?" Gabby sobs to the camera during a confessional.

The Bachelorette: Fantasy Suite Dates Have Men 'Completely Lost Right Now': 'He's Not Ready'
ABC

While it's unclear who the leading ladies will end up with, Rachel and Gabby previously opened up to PEOPLE about how their journey was strengthened by their friendship — even in harder moments during filming.

"I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication," said Rachel. "And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing."

Gabby added, "We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."

The Bachelorette's two-night event airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

