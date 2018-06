Relationship status: No love, no regrets

A happy ending on the season 8 finale turned to heartbreak when it was revealed in October 2012 that Maynard and Holm put the brakes on their engagement. Still, “I’m a hopeless romantic and I do believe in the show,” Maynard told PEOPLE in a statement. “I have no regrets because I did find love and shared an incredible journey with a really special person – and you know what, we tried our best because the love between us was so real.”