The Bachelorette: A Contestant Tells Hannah Brown He's 'Starting to Fall in Love' During Week 2

It’s week two of Hannah Brown‘s quest to find love and it’s clear the men are already feeling the pressure (a.k.a. they have zero chill).

GROUP DATE

It’s time for the first group date! Scoring a coveted spot are Grant, Luke S., Mike, Jed, Jonathan, John Paul Jones, Dylan and Luke P.

Playing off of Hannah’s Miss Alabama 2018 title, the group date is all about finding her “Mr. Right” — with a pageant competition.

The men meet Hannah at a local theater, where catwalk extraordinaire Miss J. Alexander explains the rules. Each guy will take turns modeling a Speedo, followed by a talent competition. The guys are totally down and excited to show Hannah what they’ve got (literally!).

For round one, the men take turns ripping off their robes and baring it all. Immediately, there are a few frontrunners, namely John Paul Jones and Mike. But it is Luke P. who has even the men talking.

“Luke has the body of a Greek god, my god,” says John Paul Jones. “The guy just looks amazing.”

And it is Luke P. who steals the talent competition as well. While it appears Jed might take home the crown with his original song (swoon), Luke P. does something no one anticipates.

“Hannah I know that the Mr. Right for you is a man that’s going to love you fiercely,” he says on stage. “I can’t believe I’m saying this right now, this is so crazy because it’s so soon, but I can’t hide it. Hannah, I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you.”

While there is an eye-roll at his way-too-soon confession, Hannah appears to eat it all up. Naturally, Luke P. is crowned the winner.

Later that night, Luke P. doubles down on his profession and again, Hannah seems perfectly fine with it.

“I am glad you told me — that’s all I’ve been asking for, is for someone to fight for me,” she says. “I asked for bold and you’re bold.”

“I believe him,” she says. “It makes me feel excited.”

But it’s Jed who walks away with the group date rose after he won her over with his song earlier in the night.

ONE-ON-ONE

It’s always telling who gets chosen for the first one-on-one date of the season. This time, it’s Tyler G.

Hannah shows up at the mansion, wearing all white, to whisk him away on their date, which includes four-wheeling in the mud. Because, of course, you wear an all-white outfit four-wheeling!

After zipping around and slinging mud at each other, the two cuddle up to enjoy the views from the top of the Los Angeles hills.

“I’m feeling revved up like my engine,” she says. “I’m a dirty girl.”

Once Hannah and Tyler G. start talking, they bond over their shared nerves of dating. Tyler G. vows to try his best to be “real” with her. From there, he doesn’t say much besides repeating how lucky he feels to be with her. The word “surreal” is used a lot.

During dinner, Tyler G. asks Hannah about her hopes and dreams and earns himself the rose.

SECOND GROUP DATE

By the time the second group date rolls around, the remaining men are eager to spend time with Hannah — especially Cam, who seems to be growing agitated at his lack of time.

Devon, Mateo, Darren, Connor J., Kevin, Dustin, Tyler C., Joey, Peter and Garrett all head off to the date, leaving Cam to stew.

The men meet Hannah at a skating rink, where they are told they are going to play a casual game of roller derby. The only problem? Literally none of them knows how to skate. It’s all fun and games until Dustin takes a fall so hard Hannah has to come to help him up.

“He came here for love and he’s leaving with a broken ankle,” quips host Chris Harrison.

But the injury seems to pay off, as Hannah is the one to pull him away during the cocktail hour. They share a sweet kiss after he explains to her that though he may be quiet, his heart is still in it.

Hannah goes about the night chatting with the other men, but the evening quickly takes a turn during the cocktail portion when Cam crashes the date.

“Some guys are going to be upset but I can only be true to me. I always say, ABC — always be Cam,” he says.

That’s right, Cam shows up — and Hannah looks less than thrilled.

“When I’m sitting here thinking about the inevitability of you creating other bonds and relationships, I’m trying not to get over Hannah-lytical,” he says as to why he decides to show up.

But Hannah politely tells him to chill and says goodnight.

After Cam leaves, the men take turns walking out and telling him how rude it was of him to show up and take time away from everyone, and Tyler C., Garrett and Kevin all confront him.

“I don’t really appreciate that,” says Garrett. “You stepped on our toes and I feel like you stepped on her toes.”

“You didn’t feel like it was overstepping everyone’s boundary?” asks Kevin. “Poor judgment, I think.”

Dustin is given the group date rose.

COCKTAIL PARTY & ROSE CEREMONY

Going into the cocktail party, tensions are running extremely high, especially for the contestants who’ve had little to no time with Hannah.

Things only escalate when Cam once again interrupts Kevin’s time with Hannah to bring them both on a date to eat chicken nuggets. Kevin seems noticeably uncomfortable and agitated.

“I think you’re just coming in at a really weird angle with trying to impose your will,” says Kevin to Cam. “I think what you did with me tonight was honestly ridiculous as well with the whole chicken nuggets thing. I think you can go f— yourself, dude.”

Again, Cam isn’t backing down and just keeps repeating his ABC motto.

Meanwhile, Hannah continues chatting with the other men.

Luke P. once again proves just how extra he is by giving Hannah a massage and taking off his shirt once it’s his turn. Things then become extremely awkward when Jed walks in on Hannah and a shirtless Luke P. making out.

“He’s so hot, it’s easy to get caught up in what this is,” she says.

She seems mortified and shaken up by how the situation may look, but luckily, Jed pretends to laugh it off, making her feel better.

Finally, the rose ceremony rolls around and Hannah ends up sending Connor J., Matthew and Daron home.

But the night doesn’t end there. Luke P. sneaks away and walks in on Hannah doing her confessional interviews. The two swiftly begin a hardcore makeout session.

“I felt like time stopped when I was looking you in the eyes for the first time,” Luke P. tells her. “Honestly, everything has just been like magical.”

“Everything I’m telling you is 100 percent real,” he adds. “You can trust me.”

And Hannah is all for it.