The former Bachelorette contestant recalled his experience kissing the "really pretty" woman during last season's Men Tell All special

The Bachelorette's Connor B. Says His Surprising Men Tell All Kiss Was Planned: 'She Volunteered'

Connor Brennan's passionate smooch with a female audience member at The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special was not as organic as it may have seemed.

During an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast on Tuesday, co-host Ashley Iaconetti asked Brennan, 29, to address the rumors that the ABC show's producers hired an actress to kiss him.

"They asked for volunteers to kiss me, and she volunteered," he said of the woman, named Tara Kelly. "She was really pretty. So I got her number, and we definitely talked and FaceTimed a bit. But you know she lives in L.A., I live in Nashville. So I think, for now, we'll probably just be friends."

Brennan then added: "But she's pretty amazing."

Connor B. Bachelorette Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

After the Men Tell All episode aired in July, the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram account posted an alleged listing from Central Casting where a "young attractive woman" was being sought to kiss a man who was "accused of being a bad kisser."

"This woman would either come down onto the stage to kiss the guy or would respectfully decline and perhaps accept a hug instead," the casting notice read.

CONNOR Connor Brennan | Credit: ABC

Brennan recently told PEOPLE that Kelly caught his attention at the start of the night.

"I looked up [and] I was like, 'Damn, that girl's cute.' She caught my eye. She's, like, right in my line of sight," he said. "I looked over, I was like, 'She's so cute.' And then, all of a sudden she's on stage kissing me, you know!"

Brennan recalled feeling "very flustered before, during and after" the kiss, especially because he had just finished discussing how former Bachelorette Katie Thurston didn't feel a spark when kissing him.

"I thought I was going to get roasted for my kissing, because it was so egregious, and there's been so many tweets about it," he said. "So I thought maybe they'd read some mean tweets, or something like that, or give me s--- about it."