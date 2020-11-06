"He's the yin to my yang," says The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley of her new fiancé Dale Moss

The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley Opens Up About Her Whirlwind Engagement to Dale Moss

Their relationship may have moved quickly, even by Bachelorette standards, but ultimately, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are exactly where they want to be.

“This is the happiest time in my life,” Crawley, 39, who got engaged to Moss, 32, on Thursday’s episode of the show, tells PEOPLE. “Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adds Moss: “All I’ve wanted to do from the beginning is be together. So life is good!”

From night one, viewers saw an instant spark between the Sacramento-based hairstylist and the sports consultant from New York, a connection not lost on the couple themselves.

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

“It was one of those cliché things,” says Crawley. “When you know, you know. Period.”

And so, before Crawley and Moss had a one on one date, the former Bachelorette says she knew she’d found her perfect match.

Getting engaged “was actually the calmest we’ve been throughout this entire process,” reveals Moss. “We have love and we have the foundation and we can figure everything else out. I got you just like you got me.”

Image zoom Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

In the months since, Crawley and Moss have only grown closer, bonding on private getaways — off camera. “What I’m learning is that he’s the yin to my yang,” says Crawley. “I’ve got this passionate side of me, and he just levels me out.”

In the end, “We deserve to find our person, we deserve to find happiness,” says Crawley. “I’ve waited a long time to finally find this. And it was worth it.”