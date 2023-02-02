'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins: 'The Happiest Day of My Life!'

"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life … I wouldn't change a thing," Crawley said of the couple's Feb. 1 ceremony in Sacramento, California

Published on February 2, 2023 12:39 PM
Clare Crawley Wedding
Photo: Elizabeth Warrick 

She's a Bachelorette no more!

Clare Crawley married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, on Feb. 1, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing! says Crawley, 41, who starred as The Bachelorette lead in 2020. "Happiest day of my life hands down!"

The happy nuptials took place just days after Crawley revealed that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car.

"In the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?'" she wrote on Instagram. "And I thought, 'It's okay. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating. I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.'"

Crawley wore a replacement dress from Flares Bridal; a gown she calls her "dream" wedding look.

Clare Crawley Wedding
Elizabeth Warrick

It's a fitting happy ending for the newlyweds, who got engaged in October during a romantic lantern festival in Las Vegas.

"I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE at the time. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

Crawley was previously in a relationship Dale Moss, to whom she became engaged after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette. The engagement came so early in the season that Moss and Crawley left the show in the middle of filming the season to pursue their relationship off-screen.

They split up twice after the show, making it stick in September 2021.

Clare Crawley Wedding
Elizabeth Warrick

Crawley added that Dawkins, whom she began dating in 2021, "doesn't care" about fame or attention.

"Really what he's in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me," she said. "It is something I have never experienced. ... It's been such a gift having him in my life."

The newlyweds went Instagram-official last September when she shared a video of them laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart. Accompanying the post with a simple caption, she wrote: "Him."

She also shared the clip on her Instagram Story with an additional caption describing Dawkins as "my perfect match."

Crawley additionally pinned one comment that implied she's been in a relationship for a year. "Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f---ing cute."

