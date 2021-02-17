The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Reunite in Florida 1 Month After Split

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss back together?

The former Bachelorette star and her ex-fiancé were spotted together in Florida on Tuesday, just one month after news broke that they were going their separate ways.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, were seen hanging out at Nokomo's Sunset Hut. According to the outlet, the pair spent time at the bar before heading out and walking down to the nearby waterfront.

Moss — who proposed to Crawley last summer after just two weeks on her season of The Bachelorette — announced on Jan. 19 that the couple had decided to split.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He continued, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives."

Days later, in a statement posted on her own Instagram, Crawley said she only learned that Moss would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she wrote. "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Of the pair's split, a source previously told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source said. "Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

In an emotional Instagram Live two weeks after announcing their breakup, Moss opened up about his mental state in the wake of his split from Crawley.

"I've felt so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt, and I know that we both have," he said at the time. "But the reality of it is, life isn't perfect. And we make mistakes. F---, I've made a lot of them, I know we all do. My pops would always say you've got to hurt before you heal. I've been f---ing hurting. A lot."