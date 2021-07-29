"It's the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special," Dale Moss wrote in a tribute to Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary: 'Love You with All My Heart'

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are feeling the love on their one-year anniversary.

The Bachelorette couple, who met on Crawley's season of the ABC dating show, celebrated the big relationship milestone on Wednesday with sweet tributes shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

Crawley, 40, marked the occasion with a 4-minute video that began with an introduction from Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart winner Bri Stauss, who performed at the pair's first date.

"A year ago, on the day, she found her person — and I was there. She knew it then and she knows it even more today," Stauss at the start of the footage, referring to Crawley and Moss. "Ya'll's love has only gotten stronger and deeper over time. And every time she hears the words to this song, they couldn't be more true."

Stauss then launched into a solo rendition of her Chris Watson duet "Found You" as photos and clips of Crawley with Moss, 32, appeared on screen.

"Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!" Crawley wrote in caption, to which Moss replied in the comments section, "Love you with all my heart. Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there's so much more ahead. My heart is with you always ❤️."

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Credit: dale moss

On his Instagram account, Moss shared a sweet snapshot of himself kissing Crawley under a tree.

"It's the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special. The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever," he wrote. "When we first met I knew god's hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us."

"Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley," the former professional football player added.

RELATED VIDEO: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are All Smiles as They Pose in Matching Hats: 'Rooftop Fedora Party'

Moss and Crawley got engaged last year on The Bachelorette — just two weeks into the season — but later split in January. However, the duo reconnected in the following months and Moss appeared to make their reconciliation Instagram official in April, posting a mirror selfie with Crawley to his Instagram Story.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he told the Hollywood Raw podcast a week later. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together."

When asked if they were engaged again, he said at the time, "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

In May, Moss shared a snap of Crawley flashing the engagement ring he proposed to her with on The Bachelorette last year.

"Clare and Dale took things really slowly when they got back together. They wanted to make sure they were on the same page," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They care so much about each other."