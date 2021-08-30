The Bachelorette Celebrates Its 200th Episode While Filming Michelle Young's Season

The Bachelorette just hit a major milestone!

While filming for Michelle Young's upcoming season 18, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television celebrated the long-running show's 200th episode.

To commemorate the occasion, a rose-adorned, six-tiered cake was baked by Sugarspoon Desserts — a Black-owned business in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Young's home state!) — and featured 200 red roses and a single stem rose at the center, representing the franchise's iconic Final Rose.

In a photo released by the network on Monday, Young, 28, poses next to the cake alongside hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Bachelorette premiered on ABC in 2003 as a spinoff to The Bachelor. Trista Sutter (née Rehn) was the series' first leading lady.

Adams, 30, and Bristowe, 36, stepped in to host Katie Thurston's recent Bachelorette season and have since been tapped to host Young's upcoming season.

Young was officially announced as the season 18 Bachelorette in March, making her the third Black woman to lead the franchise after Rachel Lindsay and Adams. She previously competed for Matt James' heart on his Bachelor season, which aired earlier this year.

Speaking to Good Morning America after her casting, Young said she was eager to see more diversity within her own season.

"They know that I'm going to push forward to make an impact in a positive way," she said. "And I think they're kind of jumping on my train to do that with me."

Thurston, 30, recently revealed the advice she gave to Young before she began filming this summer.

"I've spoken to her as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Thurston, who is engaged to Blake Moynes, told Entertainment Tonight last month. "I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you ... weeks later when you don't expect it."