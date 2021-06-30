The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes Reveals What He Said in His Initial DM to Katie Thurston

"It was just literally a simple reach out," the Canadian says in a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Thursday’s episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast

Blake Moynes got the okay to stay after crashing Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette on Monday's episode. But as Thurston, 30, disclosed, she and Moynes — who previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette — had connected before he showed up to the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico.

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Thursday's episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Moynes, 29, shares exactly what he said in the initial DM that he sent after Thurston first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

"She came out of that limo with that vibrator. I was like, 'Yeah, I like what she's about,'" Moynes says of Thurston's bold entrance. "But it's not that fact that she had a f---ing vibrator, that's not what I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's my girl.' It's the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it and go with the flow."

So the Canadian wanted to get in touch to say he liked her style. "It was just literally a simple reach out — it wasn't like, 'Hey, I'm into you.' Like no, it was like, 'I f---ing love that you did that. That was f---ing awesome. Good for you,'" Moynes reveals to host Adams, 30, and guest co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bibiana Julian. "Like, this and that. Like, it wasn't like, 'Hey super into you, want you.' No."

Because Moynes believed he and Thurston were "on the same wavelength," he "felt really comfortable right away" once he showed up on her season. "Seeing what Katie was like and knowing that we were very similar, I wasn't too nervous to say F-bombs and be a little raunchy and things like that," he continues.

Though Thurston expressed her skepticism to Moynes on the show about him dating yet another Bachelorette, he truly believed in their potential. "I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected the way I think that we might, we would be engaged at the end of this," he said to Thurston.

So after the rose ceremony, in which she sent Thomas Jacobs home, Thurston knocked on Moynes' door (at 5 a.m.!) to ask him if he wanted to join her season.

"I had no idea if she was going to come to my room. I had no idea what was going to happen," Moynes continues in the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation preview. "As it got late into the night I knew the rose ceremony had started, I thought I was good for the night. I had no idea. I just went to bed thinking, 'Okay, this is another day, I have a whole 'nother day before anything happens.' So I think they knew that I was probably thinking that way, so they stirred the pot a little bit with having her show up in the middle of the night and catch me off guard."