"I actually met Peter and after about the second or third tequila shot, I just threw it out there and said, 'I'd like to address the elephant in the room,'" Bennett Jordan said

Bennett Jordan is making his interest in one Bachelor Nation lady very clear.

During an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on Tuesday, Jordan opened about his pursuit of Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan. In fact, the wealth management consultant admitted to seeking Weber's permission to go after his former flame.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I actually met Peter and after about the second or third tequila shot, I just threw it out there and said, 'I'd like to address the elephant in the room. Is it awkward that I have interest in flirting with your ex?'" Jordan, who competed on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette season, told co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti of the "nice conversation" between the pair. "We talked about it. He said, 'That's not the case at all. She's someone that I really care about and always will.' But, I mean, he technically gave his blessing and said, 'By all means, seems like you're a great guy, I really appreciate you asking.'"

Jordan, 37, said that he's been "pretty upfront and honest and intentional" with his interest in Flanagan. With that in mind, Higgins, 32, asked Jordan what exactly made Flanagan, 29, "stand out" for him.

"She's a very, very smart girl. She's well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar," he said on the podcast. "That was something that she identified with me very early on. I don't want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there's a lot of good, similar overlap and potentially some mutual interest that could be worth exploring."

Bennett Jordan, Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber Credit: Bennet Jordan/Instagram; Presley Ann/Getty; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

He noted that Flanagan is "sort of seeing someone" in Miami, but he doesn't think that it's "serious" due to her upcoming move to New York City where Weber, 29, also relocated earlier this year.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

In addition to detailing his pursuit of Flanagan, Jordan also addressed the "gossip and rumors" about his ties to Kit Keenan, who competed on Matt James' Bachelor season. Though the pair recently grabbed drinks in New York together, he noted that their dynamic is completely "platonic" and cited their age gap as a reason that it wouldn't work romantically.

Flanagan met Weber just before production on his Bachelor season began in 2019; she was later eliminated in week 7 of the ABC reality series. When his finale aired last March, he had a brief fling with contestant Madison Prewett after ending his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Shortly after, PEOPLE confirmed that April that Flanagan and Weber were officially dating. The Delta Air Lines pilot then announced the pair's split in December 2020, but they didn't end their relationship for good until February.