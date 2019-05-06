Nine months after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are adjusting to domestic life together.

The former Bachelorette star, 29, and her fiancé, 30 — who popped the question on season 14 of the ABC reality series — recently moved in together in the San Diego, California, area. And while Kufrin is happily in love with Yrigoyen, she’s quickly learned that they have different at-home rhythms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s been a change! Because I’ve never lived anywhere other than Minnesota and I’ve never lived with a partner before,” Kufrin tells PEOPLE. “I was very independent and used to living on my own, so it’s been different to adapt to someone else’s lifestyle.”

She adds, “Garrett and I are just completely different in everything. I’m very organized and so when I come home, I like to put everything in a proper place and put it away, so you don’t see it.”

Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin Becca Kufrin/Instagram

RELATED ARTICLE: Becca Kufrin And Garrett Yrigoyen House Hunting in San Diego, Reveal Wedding Is ‘Far in The Future’

“He’s more of a type of person to come home and throw his keys, his wallet and his receipts everywhere,” she says of Yrigoyen, “and I feel like I’m always picking up after him!”

Although it’s been a transition for the lovebirds, it’s been a positive experience overall. “He’s so adventurous and really pushing me outside of my comfort zone to try new things, so it’s been fun,” she says.

“I’m an Aries and he’s a Pisces, so hopefully those are compatible!” Kufrin says.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Becca Kufrin/Instagram

RELATED ARTICLE: Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Gets a Lap Dance From Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen at Chippendales Show

In March, Kufrin celebrated the pair’s 1-year dating anniversary with a loving post, saying of Yrigoyen: “You had my heart since the very beginning, and I love and value you so much.”

And while they’re looking forward to tying the knot in the future, they aren’t in any rush to wed.

“No weddings plans, no dates. We’re kind of just playing it by ear and taking it day by day,” says Kufrin. “We literally just figured out where we want to live and moved in together!”