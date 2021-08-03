Andrew Spencer is continuing to express regret over some past tweets of his that resurfaced last month.

"I'm super saddened and embarrassed that those tweets came up, definitely not the person who I am today, I was young, childish, immature — and that's exactly what those tweets were, just super immature," he said. "I've lived overseas the last three years, obviously I've seen different things, I've been around different cultures and people."

He continued, "So I'm a different person completely and, you know, I just want to make sure everyone knows that in my heart I don't really ever go out to try to make someone feel bad and I've grown so much and I've always been super positive."

According to Page Six, the resurfaced tweets of Spencer's, reportedly from around 2014, contained offensive language and were often misogynistic, including one that referred to women as "fat h---."

"I just got caught up in a moment trying to have some attention, create some laughs, that was a little bit too much and too over the top and I apologize for that but at the end of the day I own it and I'm not going to shy away from it," he said on Bachelor Happy Hour. "And that's just who I am, it's a part of me, part of my past and I'm looking forward to moving forward. I stay in the present and like I said, I want to stay as positive as possible."

Spencer, 26, added, "A lot of people were kind of worried why I haven't said anything about the tweets and I don't like to dwell on negative moments, negative things in my life, so I'm positive, just keep moving forward and hopefully nothing like this ever comes up again. I hope that people know my character by seeing me talk and being around me because that's really important to me, I take it really to heart."

The football player, who got sent home by Thurston, 30, in an episode of The Bachelorette that aired in July, went on to address other "hate" he's gotten online.

"I've been getting this hate for not loving Black people, or self-love or Black women — that's false," he said. "I love Black women, I've been actively dating Black women since I can remember and I just want to shut that down because that's ridiculous and that's very hurtful to me because I do take a lot of pride in my community and my upbringing."

"I'm raised from a single Black woman, my sisters, my cousins, I've seen how Black women may be treated differently in the eye of America and that's definitely not something I choose to shy away from. I definitely want to support Black women in everything, and I'm definitely looking for Black love as well," he continued.

Spencer previously told PEOPLE that he remains optimistic about finding love after The Bachelorette.

"That's my No. 1 goal. You know, you can wish for money; I wish to be able to live life and my days with my person, my significant other, my whatever you want to call it. I'm a hopeless romantic — that's just who I am. I always grew up watching rom-coms with my mom and I fell for the love. I didn't see it with my mother's relationship, I didn't see it with my sister's, and we just have a long line and history of failed marriages, and I just kind of want love for me, and I believe in that."