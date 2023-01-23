Bachelor Zach Shallcross Leaves 1 Woman 'Heartbroken' After Sending Her Home Ahead of First Rose Ceremony

Champagne, limo arrivals, roses and tears: yes, The Bachelor has returned.

Zach Shallcross began his second shot at love on Monday night, taking center stage as the new Bachelor. "I'm not here to mess around," Zach, 26, said.

Before meeting his 30 suitors, Zach received some tips from former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

"You have to marry your best friend," Sean, 39, advised.

Sean also bestowed Zach with a very important title. "I was the most shirtless Bachelor of all time, but I am ready to pass the Shirtless Bachelor torch onto Zach," the father of three joked.

LIMO ARRIVALS

Empowered with lessons from Bachelor Nation favorite Sean, Zach met host Jesse Palmer at Bachelor Mansion to meet his new batch of women.

"I am beautiful. I am confident. I am strong," the ladies chanted inside the first limo.

E-commerce coordinator Jess stepped out first. "I have a million emotions going on," Jess, 23, nervously told Zach.

She and Zach hugged and Jess proceeded inside.

Ariel, a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City, arrived next. "I missed my flight to get here, my suitcase broke, my dress even ripped, but nothing's going to stop me from coming," she said to Zach.

While Ariel walked inside, Zach remarked, "She's very cute."

Marketing manager Davia, 25, brought champagne for her and Zach to sip on, and account executive Gabi, also 25, asked Zach to sample some maple syrup from her native Vermont. Zach called it "mapley."

Medical sales rep Greer, 24, offered Zach something to drink, too: a cup of coffee so he had energy for the long night ahead. "Be careful, it might be piping hot just like you," Greer quipped to Zach.

Some of the women who Zach met during After the Final Rose showed up, including Bailey, whose name he forgot amid the live show. Accordingly, the executive recruiter, 27, came to the mansion wearing a name tag.

"I feel so bad about that," Zach said of forgetting Bailey's name.

To make up for it, Zach gave Bailey the first kiss of the season. "It felt right," he said in an on-camera interview. "There was a little bit of a spark there and I want her to know that I felt that spark."

Other limo arrival standouts included registered nurse Katherine, who asked Zach to spray her with sunscreen; restaurant marketer Vanessa, who stepped out to the sound of a live trumpet player — a nod to her Louisiana roots; and Christina Mandrell, who pulled up in a party bus.

Non-profit case manager Mercedes outdid everyone by bringing along a pig named Henry to inform Zach that she grew up on a farm.

Brianna, who received America's first impression rose during After the Final Rose, closed out the arrivals.

COCKTAIL PARTY

Once Zach met all 30 women, he headed inside to continue getting to know them.

"I'm just a dude who loves family, football and frozen pizzas," the tech executive said to the group. "But really, who is someone that's looking for his forever best friend. And for me, I grew up with two loving parents that have been married for over 30 years and they love each other more and more every day. And that's something I strive for."

Zach asked the women to be honest with him throughout the season. "All I ask is you're open and honest with me about everything and your feelings, because I will be open and honest with all of you," he said.

From there, Zach mingled with the women. He exchanged a kiss with ER nurse Kaity, 27, and played along with 26-year-old Christina Mandrell's compatibility test on her party bus. He and the content creator made different picks, but kissed anyway. Then the rest of the women joined them on the bus and started a dance party.

Dancer Cat, 26, and Zach discovered how many meatballs they could fit in their mouths, and entrepreneur Brianna, 24, wanted to get to know the Bachelor, asking him, "Who is Zach?"

"Zach is just a regular dude who lives in Austin, who really does want to find his forever person and spend his life with someone forever," he replied.

Neonatal nurse Genevie, 26, tested Zach's dad skills by having him change a (fake) baby's diaper, and Greer told Zach she ultimately wanted to settle down in Austin.

"I want to kiss you if that's okay with you," Zach said to Greer.

Greer consented, and they kissed.

Zach also smooched Jess, and child and family therapist Charity, 26. Business owner Madison, 26, had been dying to kiss him and when it finally happened, she deemed the kiss "subpar."

"I don't know if I was feeling that kiss," Zach admitted in an on-camera interview. "It didn't feel right."

When it came time for Zach to offer up his first impression rose, he pulled Greer aside.

"It was one of like the easiest conversations I've had," he told her. "I really enjoyed it and I can't wait to get to know you more."

Greer happily accepted the rose and she and Zach kissed again.

Despite acknowledging her lack of initial chemistry with Zach, Madison felt devastated not to have received the first impression rose. "I am so heartbroken," Madison said between sobs.

She decided to interrupt Zach's chat with Jesse, 44, to see where he stood.

"I don't want to force things and I want things to come natural," Madison told Zach. "And whatever this A) might become or B) could've been, I just want to make sure you want me on this journey."

Zach thanked Madison for coming to him, but also took the opportunity to confess how he really felt.

"My heart wasn't feeling it," Zach admitted. "I never want to force that and I don't want to put you through something that's not real because I know what it feels like to be led on and I don't want that for you. I'm sorry, I don't see a future for us."

They hugged and Madison exited.

"I cannot believe that I gave up my life for him," Madison cried as she left.

Zach stood by his decision. "She's not my person," he told the cameras. "I'm not doing any favors by keeping her around."

Back inside, Zach told the group that he sent Madison home, and he proceeded to give roses to women he wanted to keep around.

Christina, Charity, Bailey, Jess, Genevie, Davia, Aly, Brooklyn, Kaity, Anastasia, Kylee, Gabi, Katherine, Mercedes, Ariel, Victoria J., Kimberly and Cat all received roses.

"I really can't wait to continue this journey with you," Zach said to the remaining women. "I truly do feel like my best friends in this room."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.