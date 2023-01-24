Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says He Was Once Sent to AA as 'Punishment' for Drinking Beer in High School

Zach Shallcross is looking back on his teenage years — and one particularly "ridiculous" moment he experienced in high school.

Shallcross — who was chosen to lead the 27th season of The Bachelor, which premiered on Monday — appeared on the newest episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, where he shared more about himself and his upbringing.

"My parents said I was actually a pretty easy kid to raise," the 26-year-old explained to hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, noting that he was such a good kid growing up that he would "mostly rat" himself out if he ever did anything wrong.

However, the one time he didn't rat himself out, Shallcross said he got in so much trouble that his punishment included going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

"It wasn't until high school that I was at a party and one of the kids decided to take a picture of our beer pyramid and send it to our math teacher," the Bachelor star recalled. "Obviously, a great idea."

Zach Shallcross. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Shallcross, who was attending a Catholic high school at the time, said he had already accepted a football scholarship to play Division I football at California Polytechnic State University, and was about to graduate when the photo was sent.

"I was like, 'Dude, why the hell did you send it to the teacher?' And he's like, 'Don't worry, he's one of the cool ones,'" recalled Shallcross. "That next day, I was brought into the president and the principal's office for a conversation."

"The punishment ended up being, since I had a few beers at a party, I had to go to a few AA meetings," he continued. "I had to meet with a priest weekly and I had my own supervisor following me around school to make sure I wouldn't leave campus to go, I guess, get a drink. And I'm like, 'Guys, I'm like, 17, take a break.'"

"It was ridiculous. So I went to AA a few times as a kid," he added.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Schallcross' new journey to find love on The Bachelor comes after his whirlwind relationship with Rachel Recchia, where his seemingly sweet romance took a sudden turn for the worse after The Bachelorette's Fantasy Suite episode.

After being tapped as the new Bachelor, Shallcross gave PEOPLE a glimpse of what fans can expect of his second attempt at finding love.

"It might not be the most dramatic season, but it's the most emotional season that they've ever had," revealed Shallcross. "But that's not to say that this season will not have some drama. There's no shortage of drama."

Fans got a taste of that drama during Monday night's premiere when Shallcross sent one woman home before the first rose ceremony due to their lack of chemistry. His decision resulted in her crying and declaring that she was "heartbroken."

Despite that, Zach stood by his decision. "She's not my person," he told the cameras. "I'm not doing any favors by keeping her around."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.