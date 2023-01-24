Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says He Was Once Sent to AA as 'Punishment' for Drinking Beer in High School

The Bachelor star opened up about getting in trouble as a teenager in Catholic school, and how that ultimately landed him in some Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 24, 2023 09:20 PM
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Zach Shallcross is looking back on his teenage years — and one particularly "ridiculous" moment he experienced in high school.

Shallcross — who was chosen to lead the 27th season of The Bachelor, which premiered on Monday — appeared on the newest episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, where he shared more about himself and his upbringing.

"My parents said I was actually a pretty easy kid to raise," the 26-year-old explained to hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, noting that he was such a good kid growing up that he would "mostly rat" himself out if he ever did anything wrong.

However, the one time he didn't rat himself out, Shallcross said he got in so much trouble that his punishment included going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

"It wasn't until high school that I was at a party and one of the kids decided to take a picture of our beer pyramid and send it to our math teacher," the Bachelor star recalled. "Obviously, a great idea."

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Stars in First Behind-the-Scenes Promo for Season 27
Zach Shallcross. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Shallcross, who was attending a Catholic high school at the time, said he had already accepted a football scholarship to play Division I football at California Polytechnic State University, and was about to graduate when the photo was sent.

"I was like, 'Dude, why the hell did you send it to the teacher?' And he's like, 'Don't worry, he's one of the cool ones,'" recalled Shallcross. "That next day, I was brought into the president and the principal's office for a conversation."

"The punishment ended up being, since I had a few beers at a party, I had to go to a few AA meetings," he continued. "I had to meet with a priest weekly and I had my own supervisor following me around school to make sure I wouldn't leave campus to go, I guess, get a drink. And I'm like, 'Guys, I'm like, 17, take a break.'"

"It was ridiculous. So I went to AA a few times as a kid," he added.

ZACH SHALLCROSS, JESSE PALMER
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Schallcross' new journey to find love on The Bachelor comes after his whirlwind relationship with Rachel Recchia, where his seemingly sweet romance took a sudden turn for the worse after The Bachelorette's Fantasy Suite episode.

After being tapped as the new Bachelor, Shallcross gave PEOPLE a glimpse of what fans can expect of his second attempt at finding love.

"It might not be the most dramatic season, but it's the most emotional season that they've ever had," revealed Shallcross. "But that's not to say that this season will not have some drama. There's no shortage of drama."

Fans got a taste of that drama during Monday night's premiere when Shallcross sent one woman home before the first rose ceremony due to their lack of chemistry. His decision resulted in her crying and declaring that she was "heartbroken."

Despite that, Zach stood by his decision. "She's not my person," he told the cameras. "I'm not doing any favors by keeping her around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GREER, ZACH SHALLCROSS
'The Bachelor' 's First Impression Rose Recipient Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Defending Blackface Costume
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/kenya/?hl=en. Kenya Moore/Instagram
'RHOA' 's Kenya Moore Receives Birthday Flowers from Daughter and Estranged Husband on Her Big 5-2
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Wife of 'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels on How Hollywood Was Their 'Saving Grace' amid Mutual Infidelity
Meagan Good attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, Whoopi Goldberg attends the grand opening Of SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Robin Williams Center on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Meagan Good Says Whoopi Goldberg Was 'Instrumental' and 'Eye-Opening' as She Split from Husband of 10 Years
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Says Greer Blitzer Got First Impression Rose Due to Her 'Calming Effect on Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Scores Super Bowl Gig — Find Out How She'll Join the Big Game
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 27? Zach Shallcross's Eliminations So Far
Khloe Kardashian Andrea Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson's Late Mom: I'll 'Miss You' More 'Every Single Day'
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings Is Ready for 'Powerful' Adult Journey After TV Teendom: 'I'm a Badass Bitch, I Claim That'
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Leaves 1 Woman 'Heartbroken' After Sending Her Home Ahead of First Rose Ceremony
Shauna Rae with Dan
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Says Criticism of Their Relationship Is 'Absolutely Disgusting'
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Darcey Silva attends The Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)
'90 Day' 's Darcey Silva Says Her Relationships with Exes Georgi and Jesse 'Are in the Past for a Reason'
Ryan Seacrest Volunteers to Help Zach Shallcross Demonstrate the Perfect Bachelor Couples Embrace
Ryan Seacrest Helps Zach Shallcross Demonstrate the Perfect 'Bachelor' Embrace