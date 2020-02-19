Who Is Merissa Pence? What to Know About Bachelor Peter Weber's Ex Girlfriend

There’s certainly no shortage of drama on The Bachelor — and this time, the conflict is thanks to someone who isn’t even on the show.

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence surprised him during his hometown date with Victoria Fuller to deliver an ominous warning, claiming that Fuller, 26, has “broken up many relationships.”

So who is Peter Weber’s ex? Here is everything to know the woman everyone in Bachelor Nation is talking about.

She is a marketing coordinator

According to her LinkedIn page, Pence has been working as a marketing coordinator at MSP Design Group in Virginia Beach since February 2018. Prior to that, she was the director of social media at House of Maya Online from December 2016 to June 2018 in Norfolk.

Previous jobs Pence held included a sales supervisor at Michael Kors, assistant store manager at GUESS?, a beauty sales associate at Victoria’s Secret, and a public relations/fashion marketing intern at InPressLA.

She attended Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Pence earned her Associates of Arts in Fashion Merchandising from FIDM in Los Angeles, California, according to her LinkedIn. She attended the school from 2011 to 2013.

According to her FIDM bio, fashion has been a life-long passion. “I chose FIDM because I am very interested in the fashion industry and have had a passion for fashion ever since I was little!” she said.

She also listed her dream job as a model for Victoria’s Secret and said she would love to eventually produce a Victoria Secret’s fashion show.

She competed in pageants

Much like another of one Weber’s famous exes, Hannah Brown, Pence competed in pageants while growing up. She stated in her FIDM bio that she won her first title in 2009, representing Miss Teen Costal Virginia. She was eventually named Miss Teen Virginia and represented Virginia at Nationals in Orlando, Florida that year.

She’s a kickboxing instructor

Pence writes in her Instagram bio that she is a kickboxing instructor at Britt’s Personal Training & Selfie Defense in Virginia Beach.

She dated Peter for 6 months

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pence said that she and Weber dated for six months in 2012 and that their relationship ended on good terms.

The last photo she posted with Weber was in December 2012. In the shot, the pair are seen laying on a couch together holding hands. “Monday night football with @pilot_pete 😊🏉” the caption reads.

She was friends with Victoria F.

Pence also claimed in her ET interview that she and Fuller were friends, saying they hung out right before she left to film the ABC dating series.

“I still had my complications with Victoria, and I always tried to get along with her, but the last night that her and I hung out before she left for The Bachelor was awful,” Pence said, adding that Fuller allegedly bragged about being cast on the show.

She has run into Victoria F. since

While Pence told ET that she has reached out to Weber but hasn’t heard back, she claimed she and Fuller had a “semi-confrontation” at a bar in Virginia Beach after she returned from filming the show.

Ultimately, Pence said she’s “confident in what I did” and that she only wants the best for Weber.

“I hope at the end of this show, he at least has found someone that is perfect for him,” she said. “And if he didn’t, I know he will.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.