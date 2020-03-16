How to Stream Old Episodes of The Bachelor as Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Season Gets Delayed

Warner Bros. confirmed last week that production on the new season of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley and originally set to premiere May 18 on ABC, has been postponed for at least two weeks as the U.S. grapples with the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country.

But the franchise has been airing for 18 years, so there are plenty of classic episodes to hold you over in the meantime. To help our fellow fans out, we’ve put together a handy list of which seasons each streaming service has to offer.

Image zoom John Fleenor via Getty Images

Netflix

Unfortunately, Netflix’s library is kind of lacking in the Bachelor franchise department. But it does offer season 13, starring Jason Mesnick.

RELATED: Chris Harrison and Clare Crawley Address Postponed Bachelorette Season — ‘Let’s All Be Smart’

Hulu

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber ABC/John Fleenor

Hulu is currently streaming the second half of season 24 starring Peter Weber. It does not offer full episodes of The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise.

Tubi

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham on The Bachelor ABC/Getty

If you want to get real vintage, Tubi is streaming the very first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, starring Alex Michel and Trista Sutter, respectively. It’s also streaming season 22 of The Bachelor (starring Arie Luyendyk Jr.), season 13 of The Bachelorette (starring Rachel Lindsay) and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Amazon Prime Video

Seasons 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 and 24 of The Bachelor are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, as well as seasons 1-6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

If all else fails, you can also buy all six seasons of Bachelor in Paradise in the iTunes Store, plus The Bachelor seasons 13-24, The Bachelorette seasons 6-15, and all three seasons of Bachelor Pad.

Join PEOPLE’s exclusive Bachelor Facebook group for all the latest news.