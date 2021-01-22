The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Was Arrested for Shoplifting in 2012

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson's past is resurfacing.

Larson — who declared herself a "queen" on Matt James' season — was reportedly arrested nearly nine years ago for shoplifting from a grocery store in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 28-year-old's arrest record and mugshot have resurfaced going into week five of the dating reality series.

According to an arrest report obtained by E! News, Larson stole $250 worth of groceries and makeup from a Tallahassee Publix in 2012.

She was captured on security footage placing 25 items into a reusable shopping bag inside her shopping cart, and then didn't pay for those items when using the self check-out, according to the arrest report.

Following her arrest, Larson reportedly was booked into and stayed in Leon County Jail for two days, and was released after posting $1,000 bail, according to E! News. She later pleaded no contest in court to charges of petit theft and was ordered to six months of probation, the outlet reported.

The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Larson and reps for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Larson, who now owns a spray tan company called Jet Set Glo, has been a focal point for drama this season of The Bachelor so far. After calling another contestant, Marylynn Sienna, "toxic" to James, Marylynn was sent home, and in the last episode she had some harsh words for Sarah Trott.