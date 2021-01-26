"Can someone pull the pin for me?" Matt James asks in the video after his friend makes the comments about Victoria Larson

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Speaks Out After Matt James' Friend Body Shames Her in Golf Video

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson is speaking out after one of Matt James' friends was caught on camera commenting on her body.

In a video shared on Instagram Monday by Bachelornation.Scoop, the current Bachelor, 29, is seen playing a round of golf with a group of friends that includes former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As James prepares to putt, a friend named Jerry attempts to distract him by saying of one of his contestants, "Now how was Victoria's body? 'Cause when I look at her, it doesn't look very nice … and you've been making out with this woman."

The other men gathered on the green erupt in laughter, though it's unclear whether James joins in, as his face isn't visible in the frame. (The current Bachelor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"Can someone pull the pin for me?" he asks.

Image zoom Victoria Larson (L); Matt James | Credit: Victoria Larson/Instagram; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to leaving a comment on the video that read, "Cute ... I love my body :)" with a pink heart emoji, Larson also appeared to clap back on her own Instagram feed.

Image zoom Victoria Larson's comment | Credit: Instagram

Captioning her first post with a golfer emoji, the 27-year-old shared a split-screen photo of Miss Universe contestants in bikinis, above a photo of a shirtless man sitting on a couch and holding a glass of beer. The photo of the man included the caption, "Her nose is too big."

Larson then shared a shot of herself in a black bikini, captioning the post, "Y'all r too much 😹💃🏽 body by @naturalpilates & @carriespilatesplus."

RELATED VIDEO: 5 New Women Arrive in Bachelor Sneak Peek — and One Is Accused of Being an 'Escort'

Larson has been a contestant to watch on this season of The Bachelor, regularly referring to herself as "the queen" and making it clear that she isn't on the show to make friends.

Early on during Monday's episode, she remarked of fellow contestant's Sarah Trott's departure the previous week, "The trash took itself out."

When another contestant asked her to stop ragging on Trott — who left in part to be with her father, who suffers from ALS — she refused.

"No, I won't stop, Katie," Larson responded. "I'll do whatever the f--- I want."