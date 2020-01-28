Double the Drama! The Bachelor Will Air 2 Episodes Next Week

Bachelor Nation, get ready for double the drama!

Next week, The Bachelor will air two new episodes, ABC announced Monday.

In addition to the Monday, Feb. 3 (8-11 p.m. ET) episode, The Bachelor will return again on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8-10 p.m. ET).

Though Peter Weber is still early on in his journey to finding love, viewers knew from the beginning that there would be no shortage of drama throughout season 24.

Image zoom Peter Weber VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

RELATED ARTICLE: All About The Bachelor’s Alayah Benavidez, Who Returns to the Show After Being Eliminated

Earlier this month, longtime host Chris Harrison told reporters at ABC’s TCA presentation that Pilot Pete’s finale will be a surprising one, but in “a very different way” than the dramatic conclusions of Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown‘s seasons last year.

“This is very dramatic, but in a very different way than, say, Colton’s season, whereas there was this crazy feat of athleticism where he jumped the fence, and Hannah’s was, obviously the twist at the end of hers with Jed and what happened,” said Harrison, 48. “This is in a more emotional, gut-wrenching way.”

Ahead of the premiere, Weber, 28, also said that he’s certain his season will remain spoiler-free.

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens.”

“There’s no way they’re going to find out,” he added. “I’m very excited about that because I think that’s what this show has wanted for a while and I’m excited that for my season there’s a really good chance that happens.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.