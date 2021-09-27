The Bachelor's season 26 lead has yet to be announced

The Bachelor Teases Potential New Contestants for Season 26 of the Reality Series

The Bachelor is giving fans a sneak peek at the women who might be on the next season of the popular ABC reality dating series.

Over the weekend, The Bachelor posted 33 photos to Facebook of women who may appear on the show when it premieres at a later date. The Bachelor's season 26 lead has yet to be announced.

Showcasing a diverse group of women from different ethnic backgrounds, the women ranged in age from their mid-twenties to early thirties.

Among the group, some of the potential suitors include 25-year-old Eliza I. from Berlin, Germany, 30-year-old Gabby W. from O'Fallon, Illinois, 23-year-old Sarah H. from Spartanburg, South Carolina, and 33-year-old Jane P. from Los Angeles.

"We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!" the series teased alongside their social media post. "Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose."

While Bachelor Nation fans will have to wait for the 26th iteration of The Bachelor, viewers will soon get to tune into the 18th season of The Bachelorette, which is set to premiere next month on Oct. 19.

There, Michelle Young will step into the lead role after making it to the final two of season 25 of The Bachelor, Matt James. James, 29, ultimately picked Rachael Kirkconnell, and the couple is still going strong.

During The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special in March, Katie Thurston and Young, 28, were announced as the Bachelorettes for seasons 17 and 18, respectively.

"I'm looking for someone who's going to change the world with me," Young said in a promo for her season that aired last month. "I'm ready."

"I am ready. I really do think this process works," she also echoed at James' After the Final Rose special in March. "When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."