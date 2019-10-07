Former Bachelor Contestant Tayshia Adams Crashes Kris Jenner-Themed Bachelorette Party

Image zoom Tayshia Adams at Kris Jenner-themed bachelorette party TAYSHIA ADAMS/ Instagram

What do you get when a dozen Kris Jenners enter a room at the same time? A visit from Tayshia Adams!

On Saturday night, the former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, 29, made an appearance at a bachelorette party with a theme based off the famous Kardashian-Jenner momager.

Adams stood out among the group of women, who all sported short black hairstyles to mimick Jenner’s, along with dark sunglasses and black outfits as they partied the night away while at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

“I partied with @krisjenner last night! NBD,” the reality star wrote atop a Boomerang-style clip on her Instagram Story, showing the gals shimmying for the video op.

And while there are no wedding bells ringing for Adams just yet, the reality star seemed to have found love with fellow BiP contestant, John Paul Jones.

As of September, the reality star — who made her first Bachelor Nation appearance on the most recent season of The Bachelor, placing third in the competition for Colton Underwood‘s heart — was still going strong with Jones, but after initially falling for the tall, blonde contestant, Adams made the tough decision to leave Jones on the BiP beach.

“We had a whirlwind romance, and I think it took me by surprise,” she explained during the BiP reunion, referencing her initial decision to say goodbye to Jones, 24. “When he told me he loved me, those were words that I don’t throw around lightly. I wasn’t ready for that. I’m the last one to throw around engagement or marriage. I thought the right thing to do was just to let him go.”

Adams went on to say that when she returned home, she couldn’t stop thinking about Jones — so she decided to win him back. “I talked to my mom about it and I decided I wanted to go after him,” she said. “I’m a bold girl.”

Cameras followed Adams as she traveled to Jones’ hometown in Maryland to sit down with him and discuss her feelings.

“When I got there I was shaking, I was so nervous,” she said. “I did not know what he would say.”

Luckily for Adams, her surprise visit worked. During the reunion, the pair confirmed that they were going strong — and at one point, Jones even got down on one knee and recited the same poem he read to Adams on the beach.

“I’m very happy,” she said.

Image zoom John Paul Jones (L) and Tayshia Adams TAYSHIA ADAMS/ Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE following the reunion, Jones said he was “excited to see what time does with what we’ve built thus far,” with Adams adding, “There are no cameras or producers anymore. We are navigating our relationship on our own terms.”

And while the couple may have initially seemed an odd match, for Adams, the spark between the two was almost immediate.

“There would be conversations I would have off-camera with John that were just monumental,” she says. “We would talk about our faith, his job, our families. There was so much more depth to him than running around in a Speedo laughing all the time and hair-flipping his way through life.”

And for Jones, the reality star never shied away from how strongly he felt about Adams. “We had a solid friendship base, but then I learned we share the same values,” he told PEOPLE. “That’s what made me see the long-term potential.”