The Bachelor's Susie Evans Spoke with Gabby Windey Before Reconnecting with Clayton Echard

“We had just a really honest conversation and Gabby fully supported me coming out to meet with Clayton again,” Susie Evans said on PEOPLE (The TV Show!)

Susie Evans sought a second opinion before reaching out and reconnecting with asked fellow The Bachelor's Clayton Echard after filming the season's dramatic finale.

The reality star, 28, revealed that she received support from newly named Bachelorette Gabby Windey during in an interview with Echard, also 28, on PEOPLE (THE TV Show!) on Wednesday.

"I reached out to her and I was like, 'Hey, like I'm considering meeting up with Clayton, but I don't want to make a bad decision and I want your honest opinion,'" she told PEOPLE (THE TV Show!)'s Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons on Wednesday. "I was like, 'Do you think that he can redeem this?' And we had just a really honest conversation."

Susie added, "Gabby fully supported me coming out to meet with Clayton again. She even said, 'I don't think Clayton's a bad guy. I don't think he had malicious intent at all.'"

The women have remained friends since Clayton, 28, and Susie rekindled their relationship after filming.

"She's been a great friend to lean on through this," Susie said.

Susie also shared that both she and the former Bachelor felt "pending doom" before the After the Final Rose special Tuesday night.

"It was heartbreaking to see, it was heartbreaking to hear them speak. I do hope that they got some closure," she said of Gabby and Rachel Recchia's conversations with Echard during the special. "It took me weeks and hours of conversations for us to come to an understanding. So for them to have eight minutes each with him, I hope they have the closure they need."

"I know they'll never know everything," she added. "I hope they know his intentions were genuine."

Clayton and Susie initially broke up after he admitted to being intimate with Gabby and Rachel during the Fantasy Suite dates. Evans said she was not able to "get past" him sleeping with the other women, and he called her saying so a "bombshell."

After filming, Clayton admitted he has regrets about how that evening unraveled. "I did not handle it well. I didn't. I mean, it was not handled maturely," he told The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

He added, "I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions."

Clayton convinced Susie to return to the show during part one of the finale, which aired on Monday, but she ultimately turned down his final rose and left Iceland solo.