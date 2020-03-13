Add Peter Weber's Two-Day Relationship to the List: 12 of the Shortest Relationships in Bachelor History

Length of Relationship: One Month

Not only did former Bachelor Bob break things off with Estella just one month after giving her the final rose, he also did it over the phone. Yikes.

Estella told PEOPLE at the time, “He’s not the person I thought he was. I don’t see any reason to ever have a conversation with him. The path that I’m taking is different from Bob’s. He’s a big-time star now! He’s big-time, so my life doesn’t compare to that.”

Bob told PEOPLE that he was cool with taking the blame: “I’ve been pulled in so many directions, and the one that I don’t think got enough of my time was our relationship. For that, I feel awful.”