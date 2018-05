Things are up close and personal on The Bachelor. “Cameras swooped in at 6 a.m. to film me getting out of bed,” Courtney Robertson wrote in her tell-all I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends. The cameras come in early and they don’t leave throughout the day. This constant presence gives a double meaning to the “alone time” provided in a Fantasy Suite. “It wasn’t romantic so much as it was a breath of freedom,” Andrew Firestone says in PEOPLE’s Bachelor 20th anniversary book. “It was an opportunity to relax and exhale.”